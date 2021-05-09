Heart of Healthcare honoree: Hope Douglas

Hope Douglas chose to pursue a career in nursing after her children were born, and 35 years later she has never looked back.
“I had a midwife and thought I wanted to be a nurse-midwife,” she said.
Her family moved from Seattle, Wash., back to the Midwest and Douglas enrolled at Scott Community College and in 2012 completed her BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) at St. Ambrose University.
“Once I completed my ASN (Associate of Science in Nursing) at Scott Community College (1986) and procured a position at what was then Mercy Hospital in Davenport, I decided I enjoyed taking care of all sorts of people, with a large variety of illnesses and/or conditions,” she said. “I worked on a medical/oncology floor. We also cared for overflow stroke, orthopedic, and rehab patients. I learned so much in the 12 years I worked on that floor. I worked all three shifts at different times, including scheduled 12-hour shifts.”
When Douglas decided she needed a change in hours, she moved to the outpatient surgery area at Genesis East, where she worked for about 20 years.
“In that department, I learned to be very flexible, as one never knows when the day will be over,” she said. “In the evening it was when the last person met criteria to be able to be discharged and during the day, it was whenever one could comfortably turn over patient care to a nurse that came in later in the day. Shifts are staggered and every day can be a different start and end time.”
She said that it is often a challenge to prepare patients for surgery, sometimes more than one at a time, and ensure everything is in order and on time, while at the same time, recovering and caring for postoperative patients.
“I like to take as much time as necessary to prepare both patients and family members about expectations or surgery and recovery, and to ensure all questions are answered and hopefully, fears alleviated,” Douglas said. “As the unit grew and we became much busier, I didn’t feel I had the time or energy to care for patients, as well as I, prefer to do, so I applied for, and was hired for, my current position.”
It was three years ago when she began working as an office nurse at Genesis Cardiothoracic Surgery and she currently is in charge of the back office and ensures everything is in order before patient visits, testing, surgery, etc.
“I check patients in at their office visit and ask pertinent questions so that the provider has an idea of someone’s current issues when they enter the room to see a patient,” she explained. “I also inform patients of any testing before office appointments and /or surgery. I explain the rationale for what we need, as well as answer any questions they may have, or ask a provider, if I don’t know something, and call them back. My work entails the use of the computer, as well as speaking with people via phone and in person.”
Douglas stressed the importance of people knowing what to expect and the reasoning behind what is asked of them.
“Most of the people we deal with are faced with very serious health issues and need to know we are taking excellent care of them,” she said. “Showing people that I care and will do everything in my power to ensure they, and the providers, have everything needed to make informed decisions in their care, is a large part of each day. I am very fortunate and thankful to work with others with the same mindset. Each person I work with is compassionate about what we do and the care we give others.”
When asked about COVID-19, Douglas said, “Covid has altered the way we all communicate with each other and live our lives.”
When they began testing for COVID-19, she was asked to assist in the testing tents at Genesis.
"As we had to minimize surgeries and other operations in our office, this was a prime opportunity to continue to care for others and to assist community efforts in the detection and battle against this disease,” she said. “I met so many healthcare workers who are passionate about caring for others. I thoroughly enjoyed meeting them and working closely with them.”
When working in the office, Douglas spends much time reassuring patients about the safety measures employed at the various testing sites, in the office, and the hospital.
“As with any business/facility, we have had to rearrange schedules, how many people can come in at a time, if and /or when we can facilitate testing or surgery, screening questions and the taking of temperatures, frequent cleaning of all areas of our office, and any number of other things all of us has had to learn to take into consideration. It has been fearful, trying, and often sad, time for all, but is hopefully becoming less so, as people get vaccinated and we can lessen some of the restrictions we’ve learned to live with for the past year or so.”
When she is isn't working she likes to spend time with her two daughters, four granddaughters, family, and friends.
"I don’t get to be with them as often as I would like, sometimes, but we all enjoy the times when we are together.”
“I try to take care of others, as I would like my family members or myself cared for,” she said. “By doing so, I hope I show each one the respect, kindness, compassion, and patience each one deserves.”