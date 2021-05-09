Heart of Healthcare honoree: Hope Douglas

She said that it is often a challenge to prepare patients for surgery, sometimes more than one at a time, and ensure everything is in order and on time, while at the same time, recovering and caring for postoperative patients.

“I like to take as much time as necessary to prepare both patients and family members about expectations or surgery and recovery, and to ensure all questions are answered and hopefully, fears alleviated,” Douglas said. “As the unit grew and we became much busier, I didn’t feel I had the time or energy to care for patients, as well as I, prefer to do, so I applied for, and was hired for, my current position.”

It was three years ago when she began working as an office nurse at Genesis Cardiothoracic Surgery and she currently is in charge of the back office and ensures everything is in order before patient visits, testing, surgery, etc.