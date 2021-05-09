Heart of Healthcare Honoree: Caitlin Berg

Caitlin Berg walked out of a patient's room with a shy smile, and a quizzical look on her face. She stopped momentarily to sanitize both her hands while trying to figure out why two strangers with flowers and a gift bag were standing beside a group of her co-workers.

The flowers and gift bag were for Berg, who genuinely seemed surprised to learn she had been named one of the ten 2021 Quad-City Times Heart of Healthcare honorees.

Berg, a day shift ICU nurse at UnityPoint Trinity-Bettendorf, still finds time to serve as a substitute nurse at area schools. She was nominated by her friend Shelby Sorensen and described as a “dedicated, caring, and empathetic ICU nurse...She sees the need for help and delivers wherever she can. Covid has been very trying, but even more rewarding watching her blossom as an ICU nurse.”

Berg's manager, Megan Murphy, has nothing but high praise for the ICU nurse.