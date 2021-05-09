Heart of Healthcare Honoree: Caitlin Berg

Caitlin Berg walked out of a patient's room with a shy smile, and a quizzical look on her face. She stopped momentarily to sanitize both her hands while trying to figure out why two strangers with flowers and a gift bag were standing beside a group of her co-workers.
The flowers and gift bag were for Berg, who genuinely seemed surprised to learn she had been named one of the ten 2021 Quad-City Times Heart of Healthcare honorees.
Berg, a day shift ICU nurse at UnityPoint Trinity-Bettendorf, still finds time to serve as a substitute nurse at area schools. She was nominated by her friend Shelby Sorensen and described as a “dedicated, caring, and empathetic ICU nurse...She sees the need for help and delivers wherever she can. Covid has been very trying, but even more rewarding watching her blossom as an ICU nurse.”
Berg's manager, Megan Murphy, has nothing but high praise for the ICU nurse.
“Caitlin is an amazing team member. She consistently goes above and beyond and is always there for her patients and teammates. Caitlin is such a wealth of knowledge and is always willing to share her knowledge with others. She is kind, strong, compassionate, dependable, hard-working, and flexible. I always know our unit is in good hands when Caitlin is working. We are so lucky and blessed to have her on our team,” Murphy said.
Berg picked a career in nursing because she wanted to be in the healthcare field and said, “I was able to job shadow a nurse and loved what they did.”
After earning a Bachelor’s Degree from Iowa Wesleyan University, in Mount Pleasant, Berg began working in the same unit she works in today.
She says the experience of dealing with the pandemic has opened her eyes to the impact anxiety has on someone who is acutely ill. “It can make any situation ten times worse. Also, not having family able to visit their loved ones made it even more important to spend that extra time, if able, with your patients to just talk and hold their hand,” said Berg.
“Covid also brought everyone in the healthcare field together as it required a lot of teamwork,” said Berg.
“We ICU nurses could not have done it without our respiratory therapists, phlebotomists, radiology technicians, case managers, PT/OT/ST, dietary, chaplains, environmental services, nurse practitioners, and physicians.
“We also truly appreciate the nurses from other units including pediatrics, obstetrics, OR, PACU, palliative care, and many others for stepping in to help us take care of our patients. We could not have done it without everyone’s help.”
Berg and her husband, Cody, are expecting their first child this fall and she said, “We currently have two fur babies, ‘Mojo’ and ‘Red.”