Heart of Healthcare honoree: Alyssa VanMelkebeke

When COVID-19 hit, Alyssa VanMelkebeke was balancing working at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island and pursuing her Master’s Degree.
“It was challenging to have that extra workload, but I was able to finish my degree and graduate this spring,” she said. “That was a great end to the hard year.”
VanMelkebeke is the assistant nurse manager at UnityPoint Rock Island Surgical-Orthopedic Department.
She said working through Covid “was incredibly challenging. Our typical workflows were thrown out the door. We had multiple Covid-19 surges locally and it more than taxed our healthcare system.”
“We went through so much mentally, emotionally, and physically trying to care for as many as we could,” she said. “We faced countless difficulties with the influx of patients and not enough medical staff. Supplies and equipment were taxed, but we had to adapt constantly moving forward.”
One of the bright spots over the last year was the out pouring of community support.
“It was truly amazing, with donated masks, hand sanitizer, face shields, food, cards, and many other thoughtful donations meant the world to all of us working in healthcare. That was a highlight of 2020, seeing people come out to support each other. Our teamwork was better than ever during Covid, we simply did not have a choice but to pull together and push forward. We were forced to think outside the box and support each other. It was challenging to lead a group of amazing and talented people through Covid when we have never experienced a situation like this before. I will never be able to credit my team enough for all the amazing work they did and are still doing.”
“There was a huge emotional toll for healthcare staff that came with Covid,” VanMelkebeke said. “I am thankful that my family was able to stay healthy while we were in the thick of it. It was a huge relief to go home and just be a ‘mom.’ There was an added sense of worry about bringing Covid home, so we took extra precautions.”
VanMelkebeke’s path to nursing began with her interest in science and biology and anatomy courses, she said.
“I had family members experience medical issues growing up and the nurses and doctors who helped always intrigued me,” she said. “I remember the show ‘ER’ as a child, and I loved it.”
She describes herself as a “natural caretaker and a mother hen of sorts.”
“I wanted a career that was in demand and had multiple options and that drew me to nursing,” she added, and pursued a career in nursing right out of high school.
When she entered the nursing clinical portion of her education, VanMelkebeke said, “I was hooked the second I got to begin working in the acute care hospital setting. It is exciting, challenging, and ever-changing. Nursing allows you to meet people from so many different cultures and life experiences. Being there for complete strangers during the most delicate part of life is a privilege. I greatly enjoy the challenge that being a nurse brings.”
She earned her Associate of Science in Nursing Degree from Trinity College of Nursing and Health Sciences in 2012, and then pursued a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University in 2013, and obtained her Master of Science in Nursing with a specialty in Leadership and Management from Western Governors University in April of 2021.
Her healthcare career began as a Certified Nurses Assistant (CNA) at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo. After graduating from nursing school with her Associate Degree, she began working at Trinity in Rock Island as an inpatient registered nurse on Cardiac Step-down.
She pursued additional education and ventured into other areas of work such as clinic nursing, but was drawn back to acute bedside nursing in the hospital setting.
“I spent years as a bedside nurse in a medical-oncology department and I learned an incredible amount about nursing, healthcare, life, and people in this position,” she said. “I was blessed to work with an incredible team.”
VanMelkebeke also pursued leadership opportunities as they became available in the department and was moved into a case management role at one point.
After spending two years as a case manager for oncology patients she took a management role for acute care services, which is where she is today. Her hours are flexible due to staff and patient needs and she said, “Typically I work day shift hours, but there are times when I need to come in during off-hours for staff support. There are a lot of early mornings and a lot of late evenings in the mix. On occasion, there is a night shift thrown in.”
“I am lucky to work with the best of the best, it makes coming to work enjoyable despite endless challenges,” she shared.
She added, “I come to work every day just trying to do my best. Healthcare is such a challenging profession, but it is worth it to see positive outcomes in your patients. I have the chance to touch the lives of many employees as well, and I take that very seriously. It is such a great feeling to see employee grow their confidence and skill set. Overall, I am very happy being a nurse and greatly enjoy the opportunities both personally and professionally a nursing career offers me.”
VanMelkebeke lives in Geneseo with her husband, Ryan, and two daughters, Brynleigh, 5, and Brooklynn, 2.