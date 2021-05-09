Heart of Healthcare honoree: Alyssa VanMelkebeke

When COVID-19 hit, Alyssa VanMelkebeke was balancing working at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island and pursuing her Master’s Degree.

“It was challenging to have that extra workload, but I was able to finish my degree and graduate this spring,” she said. “That was a great end to the hard year.”

VanMelkebeke is the assistant nurse manager at UnityPoint Rock Island Surgical-Orthopedic Department.

She said working through Covid “was incredibly challenging. Our typical workflows were thrown out the door. We had multiple Covid-19 surges locally and it more than taxed our healthcare system.”

“We went through so much mentally, emotionally, and physically trying to care for as many as we could,” she said. “We faced countless difficulties with the influx of patients and not enough medical staff. Supplies and equipment were taxed, but we had to adapt constantly moving forward.”

One of the bright spots over the last year was the out pouring of community support.