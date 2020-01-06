You are the owner of this article.
1. Head East
Head East will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. Tickets, at $20, are available at www.eventbrite.com. The legendary classic rock band Head East has a repertoire that includes their signature song “Never Been Any Reason.”

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, The Rust Belt, East Moline. $20.

