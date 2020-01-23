Hawkeyes enjoy more home cooking; give Bluder Big Ten win No. 200

After trailing for the final six minutes of the second quarter and opening six of the third, Iowa used a 9-2 run to position itself to take control in the final quarter.

A 3-point basket by Makenzie Meyer in the midst of it put Iowa in front at 49-47 with 3 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

“When we find ourselves in close games, we feel confident,’’ Meyer said. “We’ve been in so many of these situations.’’

The Hawkeyes built a 53-49 advantage on as Monika Czinano took a feed from Ollinger to collect the last of her eight third-quarter points, but the Buckeyes pulled within 53-52 by the time the quarter ended.

The teams traded brief leads early in the fourth quarter before Iowa moved ahead to stay at 60-58 on a pair of free throws by McKenna Warnock with 5:23 left in the game.

Ollinger took a behind-the-back no-look bounce pass from Doyle on the Hawkeyes’ next possession, scoring on a lay-in that preceded a pair of baskets by Doyle – a baseline jumper followed by a lay-up – that left Iowa (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten) in control 66-59 with 3:27 remaining.

Ohio State came no closer than four points the rest of the way as Iowa finished things off by connecting on nine straight free throws over the final 2:24.