Hatton has 2-shot lead on hardest day at Bay Hill since '83

Sung Kang was the only player to reach 8 under for the day. He started out in a tie with Hatton and was holding his own until hitting his tee shot and his approach into the water for a triple bogey on the 11th hole. He went out-of-bounds with his final tee shot and closed with another triple bogey for a 78. He still was only five shots behind.

Only eight players remained under par.

Leishman has rarely been more thrilled with a round at even par — two bogeys, two birdies, 14 pars. He had to make sure that's what he scored.

"I actually added my score up and kind of did a double-take," Leishman said. "It added up to 72 and it felt like I shot 65. So yeah, it was really tough. The greens were firm, fast. It was exactly how you wanted the golf course to play, really. Par was a great score, and hopefully I can play like that again tomorrow."

McIlroy got off to a rough start — or so he thought — with a bogey on No. 2 and having to make an 18-footer from the fringe for par on the next hole. He didn't birdie two par 5s with an iron in his hand for his second shot.