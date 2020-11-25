Hatfield murder trial rescheduled for June 21

MUSCATINE — The trial for a Muscatine man accused of killing his girlfriend at Saulsbury Recreation Area has been rescheduled due to ongoing issues with COVID-19 and will now be carried over until next year.

According to court documents, the trial of David J.S. Hatfield that was scheduled to begin on Dec. 7 has been rescheduled for June 21, 2021, and is scheduled to run through July 2, 2021. A final pretrial conference is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Muscatine County Courthouse. If remote video is still required, that will be used instead of personal appearances.

The trial was originally continued after Hatfield’s attorney Derek Jones said the defense needed additional time for an expert witness to review the case. The document also said that both Jones and lead prosecutor Monty Platz have conflicting trials during the eight days the trial had been expected to take place. The Iowa Supreme Court has also ordered all jury trials that didn’t have a jury sworn in by Nov. 15 be postponed to at least Feb. 1, 2021. Non-jury trials and face-to-face court proceedings are continuing as normal.