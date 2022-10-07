Tags
A longtime friend and a local bank are looking after the estate and finances of "American Picker" Frank Fritz as he continues to recover from a stroke.
The auto dealership off Interstate 80 in Davenport has closed.
East Moline Police release identities of two people killed Sunday in a crash investigators say was caused by a drunk driver while the Scott County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating another fatal crash that happened Wednesday near Walcott.
The rambling old elevator-making campus on the Moline riverfront is soon to be one of Moline's biggest-ever buys.
Candidates for Illinois 17th Congressional district are vying for the opportunity to bring new representation to Congress.
A Bettendorf man accused of firing a gun into the ceiling of a Moline business during quarrel with another patron now faces charges in Rock Island County.
A Rock Island woman charged in the December 2020 stabbing death of 14-year-old Lyric D. Stewart pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder during a hearing Wednesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
The powerful storm, which will be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., has terrorized people for much of the week. Plus, our weather podcast's experts explain why hurricane season is taking off.
State police have executed a search warrant on Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty, his vehicle and a home in Bettendorf.
A traffic stop early Friday led to the arrest of a Davenport woman for allegedly selling methamphetamine.
