CHICAGO (AP) — Back from a five-week stay on the injured list, Cole Hamels looked as sharp as ever.
Hamels pitched five shutout innings, Albert Almora Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Saturday.
Out since June 28 because of a strained left oblique, the 35-year-old Hamels allowed four singles, walked none and struck out six. He left with 1-0 lead before the Brewers tied it on Ryan Braun's RBI single in the sixth.
"Outstanding," manager Joe Maddon said. "That was very impressive for his first time back. He's very athletic. When you watch him pitching, you wouldn't know that he's been pitching this long."
Hamels was limited to 74 pitches in this one, but the four-time All-Star continued a dominant run that started before he was hurt.
In five starts prior to the injury, the lefty pitched at least seven innings and was 2-1 with a 1.00 ERA.
"(I was) just going out there and just trying to execute pitches," Hamels said. "I knew I was on a pitch count, so I had to make them count."
"Obviously when you're able to do that, you're just trying to not overdo it," he said.
The Cubs lost All-Star catcher Willson Contreras with a right hamstring injury. He'll undergo an MRI on Monday to determine severity of the setback.
Almora hit a solo homer in the seventh off reliever Junior Guerra (3-3) into the Wrigley Field basket just inside the left-field foul pole for a 2-1 lead. He came to the plate after Contreras pulled up and grabbed the back of his right leg as he exited the batter's box after hitting a drive to left-center that was caught.
"You never want to see your All-Star catcher go down like that," Almora said. "But right after that I had to lock in. So obviously I was trying to get a good pitch to hit."
Almora added a sacrifice fly in a two-run eighth that included an RBI single by Javier Báez. In the second, Báez tripled and scored.
Rowan Wick (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for his first major league victory. Closer Craig Kimbrel got his ninth save in 11 chances.
The Brewers have lost three in a row and five of six.
Milwaukee starter Gio Gonzalez allowed one run on six hits before leaving with one out in the fifth. The left-hander exited his previous start, on July 26 against the Cubs, after 6 1/3 innings with shoulder tightness.
"I wanted to keep pitching," Gonzalez said. "It's unfortunate but in this situation, you just can't push it for right now. I wish I could've gone deeper in the game, probably save an arm or two."
The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the second when Báez tripled to the right-field corner, then scored with a head-first dive on Gonzalez's wild pitch with Almora at the plate.
Braun tied it at 1 in the sixth on a single up the middle off David Phelps on an 0-2 pitch with two outs. Phelps made his second appearance with the Cubs after being acquired from Toronto last Tuesday.
Phillies 3, White Sox 2: Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered and Philadelphia edged Chicago.
Nola (10-2) allowed one run and three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. He lowered his ERA to 1.91 over his last eight starts while reaching double-digits in strikeouts for the 12th time in his career, including the fourth this season.
Cesar Hernandez also had an RBI for the Phillies, who entered Saturday a game back in the NL wild-card race.
Jon Jay had an RBI double for Chicago, which dropped its ninth in the last 11. The White Sox are batting .194 while averaging two runs per game over that stretch.
Nick Pivetta got the final six outs for his first career save. The White Sox got the first two runners on in the ninth before Pivetta struck out Eloy Jimenez and Tim Anderson. Yolmer Sanchez's two-out single to right drove in Jose Abreu, putting runners on first and third. However, Pivetta struck out pinch-hitter Adam Engel to finish his 42-pitch outing.
Nola retired the first nine batters before walking Leury Garcia to start the fourth. Garcia scored on Jay's two-out double to right-center that put the White Sox up 1-0.
Harper got the first hit off Ross Detwiler (1-2) with a drive to the second deck in right field with one out in the fourth. Hoskins followed by drilling the next pitch, a 91-mph fastball, over the wall in center field for his 24th of the season to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead. Both homers were measured at 406 feet.
The hits were redemption of sorts for Harper and Hoskins, who were a combined 1 for 11 with three strikeouts in the Phillies' 4-3 loss in 15 innings to the White Sox on Friday night.
Detwiler, making his fourth start, didn't allow another run after Hoskins' homer. He lasted 5 2/3 innings and gave up three hits with six strikeouts and one walk while lowering his ERA nearly a run, from 6.08 to 5.21, as a starter. The left-hander also has pitched four times out of the bullpen.
Hoskins and catcher Andrew Knapp combined on a stellar defensive play in the seventh to keep Philadelphia ahead. With runners on second and third and one out, Sanchez laid down a good bunt toward first with Jimenez hustling hard from third. In one motion, Hoskins scooped up the ball barehanded and tossed it to Knapp, who applied the tag on the headfirst sliding Jimenez.
The Phillies tacked on a run in the seventh on Hernandez's bases-loaded groundout.