BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won the pole for tonight's NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway, a critical short-track showdown for drivers trying to qualify for the playoffs.
The Daytona 500 winner turned a lap at 129.230 mph in his Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in Friday's qualifying session. His effort bumped Kyle Larson to second and Larson is not locked into the 16-driver playoff field with three races remaining to fill the final seven slots.
Winless on the season, Larson is ranked 13th in the standings and briefly held the pole until Hamlin's fast lap. The two planned to watch Friday night's Xfinity Series race together sitting in the Bristol stands, so Hamlin took great delight in knocking him from the top starting spot.
"I was wondering why he was giving me the finger when I pulled in," said Hamlin, who won not only his first pole of the season but the first for Toyota and JGR.
Larson still feels good about a strong run that can push him into a playoff spot. Only nine drivers have locked up berths and a victory earns an automatic spot in the championship race.
"I feel like we've been points racing a little bit lately," Larson said. "I feel if it presents itself, we can be a little different and go after stage wins. We aren't locked in, but I feel good."
Martin Truex Jr. qualified third in a Toyota for Gibbs, while Chip Ganassi Racing had two Chevrolets in the top four as Kurt Busch will be lined up behind teammate Larson at the start of the race.
Aric Almirola, a driver still trying to qualify for the playoffs, was fifth and the highest qualifying Ford driver. He believes he'll have to fight for every position around the .533-mile concrete bullring.
"At this place you have to be aggressive all the time. Dodging lap traffic and cars on restarts and everything," Almirola said. "You have to be on full send all the time and you're right on the edge of out of control, and everything happens so fast that sometimes that's what jumps up and bites you is that things happen so fast."
Chase Elliott qualified sixth in a Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, followed by the surprise of the session in Matt DiBenedetto, who was seventh for Leavine Family Racing just days after the team informed him he won't be back for a second season in 2020.
DiBenedetto was admittedly devastated by the news, said he has "no irons in the fire" for 2020 with the sudden decision he's being released, and the news came during the best season of his career. He's a career-best 23rd in the standings but Leavine is aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing, and Gibbs has a logjam of signed drivers and not enough Cup seats. Christopher Bell is expected to be promoted from the Xfinity Series into DiBenedetto's seat.
"Sports suck," Hamlin said about DiBenedetto's plight.
DiBenedetto understood the Gibbs situation all season, but hoped for a different outcome.
"I don't want to say I was blindsided, I was just trying to let my performance behind the wheel do the talking and hope that would prevail over everything but sometimes performance isn't everything," he said. "I hate it is coming to an end, but my entire career has been devastation at the time, but it's always been a better door opening. Every single time since I was literally a kid, it's been a tough journey and I'm accustomed to that."
Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones and Alex Bowman rounded out the top 10.
Kyle Busch, an eight-time winner at Bristol, qualified an uncharacteristically poor 31st.
INDYCAR
Race at Pocono Raceway in doubt: IndyCar and Pocono Raceway could be headed toward another split.
The track has no deal for the open-wheel series to return for an eighth straight year in 2020, and another break could be on the horizon after Sunday's race. IndyCar returned to Pocono in 2013 after a 24-year absence for the first race of a three-year contract.
Pocono CEO Nick Igdalsky said both sides have continued to talk about the future of the series at the track.
"I did float them the idea of being an every couple of years stop, every three years," Igdalsky said. "I don't want IndyCar to lose touch with the Northeast. I don't want IndyCar to lose touch with the Pocono fanbase. I don't want Pocono to lose touch with IndyCar. It's part of our history."
IndyCar's return to Pocono has been marred by the death of driver Justin Wilson from injuries suffered in the 2015 race and Robert Wickens suffered a spinal injury last August in a crash.
The race was held around the July 4 weekend the first two years and moved to an August date in 2015.
"If it works, it works," Igdalsky said. "If it doesn't work, if it's not the best thing for their operation, if it's not the best deal for our operation, then it is what it is. I want their league to be successful."
This isn't the first time Pocono and open-wheel racing have reached a crossroads. During the days of the dueling USAC and CART series in the late 1980s, Pocono track founder Joseph Mattioli wanted out. Mattioli, who died in 2012, chose not to seek a new deal after 1989.
Pocono Raceway, a 2½-mile tri-oval track, has had two NASCAR weekends on the schedule for decades. The track moves to one NASCAR race weekend next year, featuring a Cup Series twin bill.
IndyCar could release its 2020 schedule next month.
"IndyCar still is in the process of finalizing the 2020 schedule, and as it relates to Pocono, although no decision has been made, we have been communicating with Pocono Raceway's leadership and look forward to being there for our race when we will speak again about our future," IndyCar executive Stephen Starks said.