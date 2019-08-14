Hittin' season has arrived for the Philadelphia Phillies.
J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper went deep twice and the Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Charlie Manuel's first game as hitting coach, ruining Cole Hamels' return Wednesday night.
Manuel was back in red pinstripes in his old dugout exactly six years to the day the franchise icon managed his last game for the Phillies. The man who coined the phrase "hittin' season" heard "Charlie! Charlie! Charlie!" chants after Realmuto connected to make it 10-0 in the third.
"There was an incredible energy in the ballpark and rightfully so. Charlie has earned that adulation," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "He's a great influence on our group."
Hamels, the 2008 NLCS and World Series MVP with Manuel's Phillies, was roughed up in his first game in Philadelphia since he was traded to Texas in July 2015. Hamels (6-4) gave up eight runs and nine hits in two-plus innings.
Aaron Nola (11-3) benefited from the offense's rare outburst. He allowed three hits, including Kris Bryant's homer, and struck out seven in seven innings.
Hamels received the loudest applause during pregame introductions and got a standing ovation when he came to the plate already trailing 4-0 in the third. He wore longtime Phillies executive David Montgomery's initials on a uniform patch. Montgomery, who died in May after a five-year fight with cancer, had a close relationship with Hamels.
Cardinals 6, Royals 0: St. Louis rookie Dakota Hudson tossed six innings of five-hit ball, Royals counterpart Brad Keller allowed a no-hit bid to crumble in spectacular fashion, and the Cardinals earned a two-game series sweep.
Hudson (11-6) allowed runners to reach every inning but the third, but the 24-year-old right-hander kept getting timely double-plays, groundballs and fly outs. Hudson struck out five and walked two as the Cardinals won for the 13th time in his last 16 starts.
They also won their eighth straight against their cross-state rival at Kauffman Stadium.
Keller (7-13) issued three walks and was victimized by an early error, but he didn't allow a hit until Marcell Ozuna's sharp single leading off the seventh. It began a run of five consecutive base hits that not only knocked Keller from the game but ultimately resulted in a five-run frame.
Keller has lost four straight on the heels of a six-start span without a defeat.
The Royals, who were blanked 2-0 on Tuesday night, never got a runner past second base. Cheslor Cuthbert grounded out to strand two in the first, Nicky Lopez stranded runners in the second and fifth, and Bubba Starling grounded out to leave Ryan O'Hearn standing on second base in the fourth.
The Cardinals were following a similar roadmap until Ozuna's single in the seventh.
Paul DeJong and Matt Carpenter followed with hits to send Keller to the showers, and Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong followed with singles of their own. By the time Randy Arozarena singled for his first big league hit and Dexter Fowler hit a sacrifice fly, the Cardinals had taken a 5-0 lead.
DeJong added a mammoth homer in the eighth for his 20th home run, making him the first Cardinals shortstop with two seasons of at least 20 homers. DeJong hit 25 as a rookie in 2017.
White Sox 13, Astros 9: James McCann ended a home run drought in grand style to help the Chicago White Sox make a statement against one of baseball's top teams.
McCann hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning and Chicago outlasted the Houston Astros 13-9 Wednesday to win the season series from the runaway AL West leaders.
McCann lined his 13th homer on an 0-2 pitch from Ryan Pressly (2-3) with two outs into the right field bullpen to end a 16-game stretch without going deep. The All-Star catcher's first homer since July 22 was his fourth career grand slam and lifted Chicago to a wild victory after the Astros rallied late to tie it.
"We very easily could have folded and given into them with the talent they have over there," McCann said. "We kept fighting and kept pushing and never gave in.
"I was just trying to get something up and elevated. I hit it pretty good and was thankful that it went."
Rookie Eloy Jiménez hit his 20th homer and doubled, and Tim Anderson doubled twice among four hits for the White Sox.
Following a doubleheader split on Tuesday, Chicago (54-65) took two of three games from the Astros in a little over 24 hours and finished 4-3 against them this year. Houston has lost three of four following an eight-game winning streak.
José Altuve hit a two-run homer off Evan Marshall in the Astros eighth to tie it at 9.