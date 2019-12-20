Haley Marshall, jr., United
Haley Marshall, jr., United

  • Updated
Haley Marshall, United girls golf

Marshall

Helped Red Storm place second at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to help team qualify for sectional play; placed sixth individually at Lincoln Trail Conference meet to earn all-conference honors.

