You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gunshots erupt in Davenport neighborhood
View Comments

Gunshots erupt in Davenport neighborhood

Shots fired along Brown Street

Police investigated a call of shots fire Wednesday afternoon along Brown Street between the 700 block of West 13th and the 800 block of West 14th streets.

 TOM LOEWY

Three children had just finished setting up a lemonade stand Wednesday afternoon on the corner of Gaines Street and the 700 block of West 13th Street in Davenport when gunfire erupted just over a block away.

The children selling pink lemonade for 50 cents and bags of chips for another two quarters said they didn’t hear the shots, which were reported to the Davenport Police Department sometime around 2:30 p.m. A 9-year-old boy on bike said he did.

“It was loud shots, across the street,” the boy said while pointing to the neighborhood to the east of Gaines Street. “It sounded like they were in cars. But I wasn’t surprised to hear it.”

By 2:45 p.m. Davenport Police canvassed the area near the corners of the 700 block of West 13th and the 1200 block of Brown. Investigators then concentrated their efforts near the corner of the 700 block of West 14th and Brown, examining the lawns and a house’s exterior.

Several residents along the stretch of Brown between 13th and 14th watched the investigators. Six of them declined to comment on what transpired on the block.

“Maybe the policemen will come down and buy some lemonade from us,” said a 7-year-old girls helping with the sales. “It’s good. Cold.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News