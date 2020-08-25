Gunfire investigated in southwest Davenport

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Davenport police are investigating an overnight shots-fired incident that damaged a parked vehicle.

Police were called at 12:07 a.m., Tuesday, to the 3800 block of Rockingham Road after several reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area where several spent shell casings were found in the street of 3700 and 3800 blocks of Rockingham Road, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

A parked vehicle in the area was struck by gunfire.

No other damage or injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0