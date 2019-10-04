Internationally renowned guitarist Sarah McQuaid will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St. There will be a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., and if there is sufficient demand, McQuaid will also give a 90-minute guitar workshop (see sarahmcquaid.com/workshops for details) at 2 p.m. the same day.
Advance booking is essential as the workshop will not take place unless a minimum of five people sign up for it in advance. Workshop fee is $35 and concert tickets are $20, available at bishophillcommons.eventbrite.com, cadzanmusic.com or by calling 309-299-4999.
Born in Spain (to a Spanish father and an American mother) and raised in Chicago, McQuaid now lives in Cornwall, England. Recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Ards International Guitar Festival in Northern Ireland, she's also drawn critical praise for her voice (which has been likened to malt whiskey and melted chocolate) and her engaging rapport with audiences: “I’ve attended hundreds of concerts of all kinds, and her subtle mastery onstage launches her straight into my fave shows ever,” The Huffington Post wrote.
“The precision and sophistication of the writing and playing blows me away. I am so glad to be involved,” guitar legend Michael Chapman wrote in his introduction to McQuaid’s fifth solo album, “If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous,” which he offered to produce after meeting Sarah at a festival where they were both on the bill.
McQuaid teamed up with award-winning filmmaker Brett Harvey for a music video/short film based on the poignant true story of Bill Conner, a father who lost his 20-year-old daughter and cycled 1,400 miles (to Florida) to hear her heart beating again in the body of its recipient. Underpinned by McQuaid's song “Slow Decay,” you can see the video at youtu.be/4WjeCEoNHjY. For more information, visit sarahmcquaid.com.