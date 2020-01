From 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, you can participate in guided mindfulness in theĀ Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants will be guided in ways to calm the mind and body, and to bring awareness to the present moment. Practitioners from the Prairie Oak Sangha and Prairie River Sangha will lead meditations in this free class. Registration is required; visitĀ sales.figgeartmuseum.org