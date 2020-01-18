Guest column: Gilliam pushed Conelly to longtime Moline swim record

Fifty years ago, Moline Senior High School swimming star Gary Conelly sprinted to a first place in the 100-yard freestyle at the state swim meet.
The school record stood for 50 years, until early December (2019) when Moline standout Remington Greko broke the 47.4 barrier with a 47.03 in the first swim meet of the season.
But there was a local story that made Conelly’s state swim title even more exciting. Rock Island High School sophomore Keith Gilliam came close to beating Conelly at state that year.
Keith, along with brothers Marc and Steve, was one of the superstar swimming Gilliam family members that splashed to more gold medals (seven) at state meets than any family in the history of Illinois Quad-Cities swimming.
The year before, in 1968, Conelly swam to a first at state in the 200-yard freestyle. The Moline standout headed to state his senior year, aiming to win another gold medal in the 200 free. But he said before the race started he had, in his mind, conceded the race to John Kinsella, a 1968 Olympian. Conelly ended up third.
That set the Moline senior up for a showdown with Keith Gilliam in the 100 free state finals.
"Keith Gilliam exploded off the blocks. When I came out of the last flip turn behind Gilliam, I thought, 'This is my race,’" said Conelly. “I had expected to win this race.”
“Keith led the whole way. I touched him out so I only led for one stroke at the finish,” added Conelly, with a nod to super sophomore Gilliam who hit the wall at 47.6.
Conelly said it was his positive attitude that accelerated him to the state title. Gilliam, later in his high school career, would go on to beat Conelly’s 47.4 by splashing to a new state record of 46.9 in the 100 freestyle.
“Keith swam an amazing race,” added Conelly. “I would never have gone that fast without him. It is only fitting that he would end up with the state record in the 100 later.”
For Quad-City swimming spectators, the Moline vs. Rock Island swim duels were close battles. The meets often came down to a point or two, or as one newspaper headline said after Rock Island beat Moline: “Gilliams Outnumber Conelly, Rocks Win.”
Al Hallene, a teammate of Conelly’s on the Maroon swim team, said the “Conelly-Gilliam duels were legendary … the 1969 Rocky vs. Moline dual meet featured spectators flowing outside of the pool area all the way to the gym where they had to set up a special video to capture the pool action.”
Conelly, who earned All-American honors in high school, went onto to swim for the legendary James “Doc” Counsilman at Indiana University. There, Conelly was awarded 15 NCAA All-American honors.
From there, he swam on two freestyle relays in the prelims of the 1972 Olympics in Munich – one of them (the 400 freestyle relay) setting a world record. His love of swimming took him next to the University of Kentucky where he spent 25 years coaching – 22 years as head coach.
He has made occasional trips back to the Quad-Cities, including conducting an all-day swim clinic for the Moline Blue Marlins in 2006 and being inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
“It was a great stroke of fortune that brought me to Moline High School. Without coaches like Rees Orland, Art Mercer and Joe Ruberg, I expect my swimming would have ended with high school,” said Conelly. “Just as importantly, I was lucky enough to be there with an incredible group of fellow athletes.
"For me, and I think for all swimmers, teammates are motivators to strive for excellence. They helped me through the tough times, made me want to come to practice and enjoy my time there, and made me want to do my best and help us all achieve something special. I was very lucky to be at Moline in what many refer to as the golden age of swimming."
Gary Conelly and chlorine go hand in hand.
He’s still swimming laps, putting in about 20,000 yards a week. And, who knows, you might see him competing in a masters swim meet in 2020.
Porter McNeil anchored Moline’s 200 medley relay that finished fourth at state in 1978. He grew up watching Gary Conelly and his teammates, which helped inspire McNeil and his four swimming siblings (Mitch, Doug, Chris, Liz). He swims masters at the Two Rivers YMCA.