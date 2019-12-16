Golfer of the Year: Drew Hall, so., Rockridge
  • Updated
122419-DA-player-of-the-year-010

Rockridge High School sophomore Drew Hall is the 2019 Dispatch-Argus Area Boys Golfer of the Year.

Drew Hall, so., Rockridge: Placed third individually in the Class A state finals; tied for first at the Brown County Sectional; was the Kewanee Wethersfield Regional individual champion; placed third in the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

