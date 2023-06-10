All of it."

Yuan said the weather reminded him of his college days in the Pacific Northwest.

"I think this is right up my alley," said Yuan, who was born in Dalian, China. "I went to school in Seattle. ... That's exactly what we deal with in the wintertime."

Brendon Todd and first-round co-leader Justin Lower were among six players two shots back on a bunched leaderboard. Justin Rose, paired with McIlroy the first two days, shot consecutive 69s to match him at 6 under.

Former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg made the cut in his pro debut. The former Texas Tech player from Sweden was 3 under after an opening 69 and a second-round 72.