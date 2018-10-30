GOLF
PGA TOUR
SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN OPEN
Course: TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71.
Purse: $7 million. Winner's share: $1,260,000.
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Notes: Jordan Spieth makes his season debut by playing in a domestic fall event for the first time. ... Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk returns to competition, along with five players from his team in France — Spieth, Webb Simpson, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau. ... The field features three players in the Hall of Fame — Ernie Els, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh. ... Love won the event in 1993, the year Spieth was born. He lost in a playoff in 1996 to Tiger Woods, the first of 80 tour victories for Woods. ... Freddie Jacobson, who missed all of last season because of hand surgery, is playing for the first time since the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson. ... Eleven of the last 16 winners in Las Vegas captured their first PGA Tour title there. ... Furyk (1998-99) is the last player to win back-to-back in Las Vegas. ... J.J. Spaun is playing for the fifth consecutive week. He is the only player not to miss a tournament since the season began Oct. 4.
LPGA TOUR
TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC
Course: Seta GC in Shega, Japan. Yardage: 6,608. Par: 72.
Purse: $1.5 million. Winner's share: $225,000.
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Notes: Ariya Jutanugarn returned to No. 1 in the world. She has finished among the top 10 in 60 percent of her tournaments this year. ... This is the third and final event on the LPGA Tour scheduled for 54 holes. ... Shanshan Feng is going for her third straight victory in the tournament. ... Annika Sorenstam won the tournament five years in a row, a stretch in which 14 of her 15 rounds were 67 or lower. ... Stacy Lewis (2012) and Betsy King (1992, 1993) are the only Americans to win the event. ... Lewis announced that she gave birth to a daughter on Oct. 16. ... Nelly and Jessica Korda became the third set of sisters to win on the LPGA Tour. The others were Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam, and Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn. ... Korda is the ninth player to capture her first LPGA Tour title this year. ... Minjee Lee of Australia was a runner-up for the third time this year. Along with her victory, she has 13 top 10s and is No. 2 in the Race to the CME Globe.
Next week: Blue Bay LPGA.