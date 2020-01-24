GOLF ROUNDUP: Palmer with 62 takes 2-shot lead at Torrey Pines

Ryan Palmer wasn't aware of any score but his own Friday at Torrey Pines, and he knew it was good enough to at least get himself back into the mix at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He was on the North Course without much bustle — Tiger Woods was on the South — and without any scoreboards. As he kept piling up birdies, Palmer was tempted to get out his phone and see where he stood.

"I said, 'Just don't look. We'll see when we get done.' I knew it would be close," he said.

It was much better than that. His 10-under 62 — with a bogey on the last hole — went a long way, taking him to a two-shot lead over Brandt Snedeker going into the weekend.

It was a magnificent round to match the weather along the Pacific bluffs.

But it wasn't pretty for everyone.

Woods opened his round with four putts from 25 feet for a double bogey, and then a spurt of birdies around the turn to get some momentum, only to stall the rest of the way for a 71 that left him six shots behind.