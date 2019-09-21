Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz both went to North Texas, live in the Dallas area and have played plenty of practice rounds together.
The next occasion will have a lot more at stake.
Munoz made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to take the lead and saved par with a 7-foot putt at the end of his third round Saturday for a 9-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship and a chance to give South America back-to-back winners on the PGA Tour.
Munoz, a 26-year-old from Colombia, had four birdies in the opening five holes at the Country Club of Jackson, and kept near the lead the rest of the way with Ortiz, the 28-year-old from Mexico.
"Hitting the ball great and putting really good," Munoz said. "Just great momentum. You realize all the good that has happened, so you keep going."
Munoz was at 16-under 200.
Joaquin Niemann last week at the Greenbrier became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour. Munoz will try to become the first Colombian to win on the tour since Camilo Villegas.
Ortiz got into the hunt by holing a bunker shot for birdie to start the back nine, and then holing an 18-foot eagle putt on the par-5 11th. He added a pair of birdies the rest of the way for a 65, giving him a great chance for his first PGA Tour victory.
"The whole goal from the beginning of the week was to have a chance to win tomorrow," Ortiz said. "You cannot win the tournament the first three days, but you can get yourself out of it. I think I've done a great job to keep myself in the tournament. Ready to go for tomorrow."
The top four players are going for their first PGA Tour victory.
That includes Byeong Hun An, the former U.S. Amateur champion who had a two-shot lead to start the third round and shot 70. Cameron Percy of Australia, who had to play 25 holes Saturday because of weather delays in the opening round, had a 68 and was three shots back.
Munoz and Ortiz played the third round with Harris English, and it was a comfortable group for the two Latin Americans.
"He's a great friend," Ortiz said. "We've been pretty close the last four years. We were good friends in college. Just fun when you can play with guys who get along, and especially when you're both playing really good."
An looked like he might crash the party when he ran off three straight birdies on the back nine and tied Munoz for the lead at 16 under. But he missed the fairway badly to the left on the 16th and had to pitch back to the fairway, leading to bogey. On the next hole, from just over 20 feet on the fringe, he gunned his birdie attempt some 8 feet by the hole and missed that, falling another shot behind.
An has three victories in his pro career on the Challenge Tour, Korean PGA and the European Tour, where he won the flagship event at the BMW PGA Championship in 2015.
"I still have a chance to win. I'm only two shots back," An said. "Like I said, not even bad day, but wasn't as good as the first few days. That's really positive. I didn't really collapse or anything. Just made some bogeys there, and I did make some good shots today. I'll just take all the positives and go into tomorrow."
Nine players were separated by four shots, a group that includes Wyndham Championship winner J.T. Poston and Sungjae Im, the South Korean voted PGA Tour rookie of the year and still looking for his first PGA Tour victory.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Triplett, Duke tied: Ken Duke has played 313 times on the PGA Tour, 159 times on the Korn Ferry and this is his 16th start on the PGA Tour Champions since turning 50 this year. All that experience and Duke gets to try something new in the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, S.D.
This is the first time he's had at least a share of the lead going into the final round.
Duke shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday and shared the lead with Kirk Triplett, who birdied his last hole for a 68.
They were at 6-under 134, and didn't have anything more than a one-shot margin over Paul Goydos. The leading eight players were separated by just two shots going into Sunday at Minnehaha Country Club. Scott McCarron, the Charles Schwab Cup leader, had a 68 and was tied for 14th, but he was only four shots behind.
The wind wasn't as strong Saturday, but it was enough of a test to keep players on edge.
"On a golf course like this, when it gets firm and fast, you just have to keep it front of you," Duke said. "You really have to use your imagination going into the greens because they're so firm and fast, so you've got to keep the ball below the hole. All of us today in our group, we got behind the hole a few times and we paid for it. I just hit it close a couple times and got through the day."
Goydos had a 65 and has a great chance to win for the first time in two years. Colin Montgomerie (66) and Steve Flesch (65) were among those two shots back.
Goydos says the course doesn't favor any style, whether that's power or accuracy, aggressive or playing for spots on the green.
"This golf course I think is one of those golf courses that everybody's going to kind of play it their own way," Goydos said. "There is no set way to play it. I have my theory and everybody else has got theirs. Very rarely do you see on a Champions Tour event or PGA Tour event where you get on a tee on a non-par 3 and three different clubs are off the tee. That just doesn't happen in golf anymore, and this golf course that happens all the time."
Duke's only victory on the PGA Tour was at the Travelers Championship in 2013. Triplett, meanwhile, is going for his second victory this year on the 50-and-over circuit.
EUROPEAN TOUR
Rahm, Willett share BMW PGA Champs lead: Jon Rahm endured a wild end to his third round at the BMW PGA Championship to drop back into a share of the lead with Danny Willett at the flagship European Tour event on Saturday in Virginia Water, England.
Holding a two-stroke lead after playing the first 16 holes in 5 under, Rahm hit a spectator with his second shot at No. 17 — though this did stop his ball going out of bounds. The world No. 6 pitched to 10 feet and three-putted for bogey.
Rahm was also close to driving out of bounds at the 18th hole, too, and needed to take a drop. He holed from 20 feet for an unlikely par while Willett got up and down from a greenside bunker for a birdie to match his playing partner's 4-under 68.
"Man, those last two holes made it feel a lot worse than it really was," Rahm said. "I was really in control of my game and playing good. It was not the finish I was looking for — I might have lost a bit of focus, looking into the future instead of staying in the present."
Rahm and Willett, who also shared the second-round lead, were on 15 under overall and had a three-shot lead over Justin Rose (69), Shubhankar Sharma (66) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (69). Richie Ramsay and Rafa Cabrera Bello (both 67) were two shots further back.
Rahm was among the players who waited beside the 18th green on Friday as Spanish compatriot Jose Maria Olazabal completed his 25th and final appearance in the event. The 24-year-old Rahm can join Olazabal, Seve Ballesteros, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Ignacio Garrido and Manuel Pinero as a Spanish winner at Wentworth.
Willett recovered from a bogey on the first, making six birdies to remain on track for a seventh European Tour title — and a first on home soil.
"This is our biggest tournament of the year for us British guys. It's a massive event," Willett said. "I've been here 10 straight years and I love the place. The crowds are amazing.
"I've won all around the world and it would be amazing to polish one off in front of a home crowd. It's going to be a pretty tough battle out there."
Rory McIlroy, who made the cut on the number, shot 65 to equal his lowest score at Wentworth. It left him nine shots off the lead.
"I will give it a go, for sure, and you never know," said McIlroy, the 2014 champion. "But at the same time, I'm a realist. I know I won from seven back five years ago and I feel like that's something that happens maybe once in your career."
Another rare event was Ross Fisher making an albatross after holing a 4-iron with his second shot to the 18th from 225 yards. Not only did it complete a remarkable back nine of 29 for a third-round 66, the English player won a BMW i8 Roadster worth 130,000 pounds ($160,000).
"I thought I'd pulled it so I looked away and the crowd's reaction told the rest of the story," Fisher said. "To win the car is still a bit shocking."