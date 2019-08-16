Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied three of the final six holes Friday for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead with Monday qualifier Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions' Dick's Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y.
Jimenez had eight birdies and a bogey at En Joie Golf Club. The 55-year-old Spaniard won the Chubb Classic in February in Florida for his seventh senior title.
"It was very nice. I played very solid. I felt very comfortable on the golf course," Jimenez said. "That's what you need to do, hit fairways, hit greens and hit it close. I made the putts. Happy with the way I've been managing myself on the golf course."
The 50-year-old Barron had seven birdies in a bogey-free round. He's coming off a fifth-place tie in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.
"I've been around this course 32 times in tournament rounds and played however many practice rounds here when I was on tour, so I like the place. It fits my eye," Barron said. "Just like it reminds me of the two courses I grew up playing at home. So, I've always played good here, I've had some good finishes here."
Marco Dawson and Scott Parel were a stroke back at 66. Kevin Sutherland was another stroke back with David McKenzie and Billy Andrade. Kevin Sutherland shot a 59 in the tournament five years ago.
Senior British Open winner Bernhard Langer shot a 68, playing alongside Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron and Senior Players Championship winner Retief Goosen. Langer won at En Joie in 2014.
"You've got to drive it straight here," Langer said. "It's tree-lined, rough and trees everywhere, so you've got to drive it really good, hit some good irons and, hopefully, sink some putts. That's what it takes."
McCarron, the winner two years ago, had a 69. Goosen shot 72.
Davis Love III and Jay Haas shot 68, while playing partner Fred Couples had a 70. Couples is back at En Joie for the first time in 24 years. He won the B.C. Open in 1991 when it was a PGA Tour event.
"I just didn't make enough birdies, but I felt OK," Couples said. "I have to play a lot more and practice a lot harder to work my way up these leaderboards again. I have not really played well this whole year, but it's fun to be here."
John Daly had a 71.
Defending champion Bart Bryant opened with a 72. He also won the 2013 event.
EUROPEAN TOUR
Edoardo Molinari leads Czech Masters: Edoardo Molinari shot his second straight 6-under 66 and earned a two-shot lead after two rounds of the Czech Masters on Friday.
Tied for fourth and two strokes off the lead overnight, the Italian surged with six birdies for his second bogey-free round and a 12-under 132 total at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.
"At the moment, I'm very comfortable, I'm enjoying playing golf," Molinari said. "I've been going through a tough few years so at the minute I'm just really enjoying myself on the golf course."
Three straight birdies on the final three holes gave 2015 Czech Masters champion Thomas Pieters of Belgium a bogey-free round of 5-under 67 and sole second at 134.
Sharing third position on 135, three shots off the lead, were Sweden's Robert Karlsson (68), Austria's Matthias Schwab (65), Englishman Sam Horsfield (66), and Chile's Hugo Leon (69).
Defending champion Andrea Pavan of Italy was among seven golfers tied for seventh after posting 68.
Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington was on 141 after a 68.
Another multiple major winner Ernie Els (73), former world No. 1 Lee Westwood (72) and Eddie Pepperell (71), the highest ranked player at the European Tour event at No. 41, all missed the cut.