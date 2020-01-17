GOLF ROUNDUP: Fowler, Scheffler tied for lead in desert

Rickie Fowler came to The American Express for the first time in six years to prepare for the next two weeks at Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale.

He's ahead of schedule, shooting an 8-under 64 on Friday at PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course for a share of the second-round lead with Scottie Scheffler.

In position to make the trip over the hill to San Diego and Torrey Pines with his sixth PGA Tour title and first since Phoenix a year ago, Fowler set up shop last week at the nearby Madison Club after tying for fifth at Kapalua in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

"It was nice to get a little work in, get some good practice and play out here in the desert to get used to being back in the desert," said Fowler, who grew up about an hour away in Murrieta. "It's been very beneficial. I looked at that as something that was going to be the best opportunity for me to go into this West Coast swing to get the game where I want to and to play well."

He opened with a 65 on Thursday at La Quinta Country Club.