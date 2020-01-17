GOLF ROUNDUP: Fowler, Scheffler tied for lead in desert

Rickie Fowler came to The American Express for the first time in six years to prepare for the next two weeks at Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale.
He's ahead of schedule, shooting an 8-under 64 on Friday at PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course for a share of the second-round lead with Scottie Scheffler.
In position to make the trip over the hill to San Diego and Torrey Pines with his sixth PGA Tour title and first since Phoenix a year ago, Fowler set up shop last week at the nearby Madison Club after tying for fifth at Kapalua in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
"It was nice to get a little work in, get some good practice and play out here in the desert to get used to being back in the desert," said Fowler, who grew up about an hour away in Murrieta. "It's been very beneficial. I looked at that as something that was going to be the best opportunity for me to go into this West Coast swing to get the game where I want to and to play well."
He opened with a 65 on Thursday at La Quinta Country Club.
"These courses are scorable, but I feel like it's a fine line between playing well out here and kind of scraping by," Fowler said. "If you drive it well and hit good approach shots, you can make a lot of birdies, but if you're a little off you're kind of scrambling for par. I feel like I've done a good job of just kind of picking my way around the two golf courses so far."
He played his final nine in 6-under 30, making a 6-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fourth, four birdies and two big par saves on Nos. 6 and 7.
"It's always nice when you don't give shots back, especially in a tournament like this where typically the scores are going to be on the lower side," Fowler said. "Bogey almost feels like you're giving two shots back."
At 15-under 129, he had the lowest 36-hole score of his PGA Tour career.
Playing in the same third of the field as Fowler in the pro-am event, Scheffler also opened with rounds of 65 and 64. He birdied the first four holes and six of the first seven Friday, then rebounded from a double bogey on the par-4 18th with an eagle and two birdies in his second nine.
"Wish the double wasn't in there, but it was still a very good score," Scheffler said. "I feel like I've been playing pretty well, just doing a good job managing my game, giving myself a lot of looks. I got off to a pretty hot start today and kept playing pretty solid, even after that double on 18, just staying in a good place mentally and was able to hit some good shots."
The 23-year-old former University of Texas star is in his first season on the PGA Tour after winning twice and topping the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and overall points lists.
Today, Fowler and Scheffler will play PGA West's Stadium Course — also the site of the final round.
Tournament host Phil Mickelson needs a low round today at the Stadium Course to make the cut after rounds of 70 and 72 in his first start of the year.
Andrew Landry was a stroke out of the lead after a 64 at La Quinta.
Tony Finau, at No. 15 in the world the top-ranked player in the field, made a big move with a 62 on the Nicklaus layout. Playing alongside Mickelson, Finau was two strokes back at 13 under after the best round of the first two days. He played his finakl nine in 7-under 29.
"The putter got hot for me on that back nine," Finau said. "I hit it really nicely yesterday. I didn't feel like I got what I wanted out of the round and I wanted to change that today. I hit it well again and I was able to make some putts and just get some momentum."
Defending champion Adam Long was 5 under after a 70 on the Nicklaus Course.
Henderson, Inbee Park share LPGA lead: Canada's Brooke Henderson parlayed four birdies and a late eagle into Friday's hottest round and a share of the lead at the LPGA's season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Henderson had a 5-under 66 to join Inbee Park of South Korea at 9-under 133 heading to the weekend at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando.
Henderson, No. 3 in the Rolex Rankings and the highest-ranked player among the 26 LPGA players in the field, had a clean scorecard until three-putting from the back collar at the difficult, 192-yard closing hole for her lone bogey.
She wasn't pleased with the finish, but she also wasn't going to allow it to sour a solid body of work on a day when the scoring average was nearly 71. Mexico's Gaby Lopez, whose lone LPGA victory is the 2018 Blue Bay LPGA in China, shot 69 and is alone in third, two shots back.
Park, already a World Golf Hall of Fame member with more victories (19 on the LPGA, seven majors) in the Diamond Resorts field, does not usually compete this early in the season. But with 2020 being an Olympic year, the gold medalist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 adjusted her winter schedule to play weeks earlier than normal. Park shot a bogey-free 68 Friday, nearly holing her third shot at the par-5 17th to set up her third and final birdie.
Only 22, Henderson is seeking her 10th LPGA victory, and has earned multiple victories in each of her four seasons on tour. Winning this week would be a nice jump on extending her streak. Friday's wind proved more demanding than a day earlier, with gusts topping 20 mph as Henderson reached the middle of her round.
"Once it started to pick up, I guess around the seventh hole, Britt (Henderson, her younger sister and caddie) and I did a really good job of just counting in all the factors and trying to hit smart shots and give ourselves some birdie looks," Henderson said.
Her highlight was making an eagle-3 at the 525-yard 17th hole. After a big drive, Henderson had 200 yards to the front of the green, 230 yards to the flagstick. She was between a 3-wood and 7-wood, decided on 3-wood because of strong crosswinds, and ripped an approach shot that finished 4 inches from the hole.
Henderson owned one of two eagles recorded in the round. The other was by France's Celine Boutier, who made the LPGA's first ace of 2020 when she holed a 4-iron at the 179-yard fifth hole. It was her second lifetime hole-in-one, her first coming eight years ago, when she was an amateur.
When Boutier birdied her next hole, she held a share of the lead with first-round leader Danielle Kang at 9 under. Boutier (69) is tied for fourth, two shots behind the leaders.
Kang, who had birdied six of her first 10 holes and shot 5-under 29 on her front nine a day earlier, opened her day with seven consecutive pars before making back-to-back birdies at the eighth and ninth holes. Kang, however, would stumble with four bogeys on her closing nine and shot 73. She trails the leaders by three shots.
In the 49-player celebrity and entertainment division, which competes for a purse of $500,000 (the LPGA's purse is $1.2 million), Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Fox analyst John Smoltz, the event's defending champion, surged into a three-way tie for the leader. He was joined by two-time Diamond Resorts champion Mardy Fish (tennis) and U.S. military veteran Chad Pfeifer, who plays with a prosthetic left leg.
All three players have 74 points using a Modified Stableford scoring system. Blair O'Neal, a former Symetra Tour player who now works in television, is playing six-months pregnant and is tied for sixth.
Koepka struggles in Abu Dhabi: Francesco Laporta earned a one-shot lead halfway through the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after carding a 9-under 63, while top-ranked Brooks Koepka struggled on Friday. The Italian moved to 10 under after two rounds. One shot behind were Matthew Fitzpatrick of England (67) and Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain (68).
"Every time I was putting for birdie, I made it," Laporta said. "It was a great day."
Sergio Garcia, Li Haotong and first-round leader Renato Paratore were two shots off the pace on 8 under. Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood were in a group of five on 7 under.
Koepka shot a 3-over 75 to drop to 3 under and into a tie for 35th. It's Koepka's first tournament since October, when he aggravated a knee injury which caused him to miss the Presidents Cup.
Koepka birdied the first two holes but a bogey on the third set the tone for the rest of his round. Koepka double-bogeyed the fifth and 11th, and finished with his third bogey of the round.