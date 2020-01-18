GOLF ROUNDUP: Andrew Landry, Scottie Scheffler break away in desert

Tournament host Phil Mickelson missed the cut by six strokes. The 49-year-old Hall of Famer finished three rounds at 3 under. He eagled the par-5 16th on Saturday in a 71.

Landry lost a playoff to Jon Rahm two years ago at PGA West. The 32-year-old Texan has found something in the desert after missing the cuts in seven of eight starts this season.

"It's been a heck of a week so far with my ball-striking," Landy said. "Just kind of one day's ball-striking, the next day's putting and putting's just been here all week. So, we'll just keep riding it out and see what happens tomorrow."

The 2018 Texas Open winner closed with a 12-foot par save on the par-4 ninth after bogeying the par-3 eighth. He birdied six of his first eight holes.

Scheffler got a break on his final hole, escaping with par on the par-4 18th after his drive bounced out of the rocks along the left-side water and into the fairway.