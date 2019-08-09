Goldschmidt, Ozuna spark rally, Cardinals beat Pirates 6-2

Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Marcell Ozuna followed with a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 on Friday night.
Goldschmidt's single went under the glove of Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman, scoring Dexter Fowler to break a 2-all tie. Five pitches later, Ozuna drove a 99 mph fastball from Richard Rodriguez (3-5) into the left field bullpen for his second homer in two games. The Cardinals tacked on an extra run when Paul DeJong reached on an error by José Osuna and scored on Matt Carpenter's sacrifice fly.
The rally made a winner out of Carlos Martínez (3-2), who pitched the final 1 1/3 innings as the Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak.
Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson threw a season-low 49 pitches through four innings. He gave up two runs on six hits and didn't walk or strike out anyone.
Tyler Webb, John Brebbia and Andrew Miller pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to bridge the game to Martínez.
The Pirates lost their sixth straight and are 4-22 since the All-Star break.
Josh Bell doubled and scored on sacrifice flies by Osuna in the second and Colin Moran in the fourth for the Pirates' two runs.
The first three Cardinals batters of the game singled to load the bases, but Pirates starter Chris Archer escaped the jam with only one run allowed by getting Ozuna to ground into a double play and striking out DeJong.
St. Louis tied the game at 2 in the fourth when Matt Wieters legged out an infield hit to score Carpenter.
Archer gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings. His nine strikeouts were one shy of his season best.
A's 7, White Sox 0: Mike Fiers tossed seven innings of three-hit ball to extend his career-best winning streak to nine games, leading the Oakland Athletics past the Chicago White Sox 7-0 on Friday.
Fiers (11-3) improved to 9-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 17 starts dating to his no-hitter on May 7 against Cincinnati. Chad Pinder lined a two-run homer, and Matt Chapman and Stephen Piscotty each hit solo shots to help power the A's to their eighth win in their last 11 games.
Dustin Garneau drove in two runs with a double in a five-run eighth inning as the A's pulled away. Oakland entered Friday one-half game behind Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card.
Tim Anderson lined two singles to right off Fiers among the handful of hard-hit balls off the right-hander. The 34-year-old struck out a season-high eight, walked none and hit two batters while keeping the White Sox batters off-balance.
Jake Diekman and Joakim Soria each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the four-hitter.
Chapman's 25th homer, a line shot to the left-field bullpen in the first, ended the All-Star third-baseman's 0-for-16 skid. Chapman's previous hit was a two-run, tiebreaking homer off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader on Aug. 1.
Ross Detwiler (1-3) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander hasn't won in eight outings since his White Sox debut on June 28.
The Athletics travelled across town to Chicago's South Side after going 1-2 in a series against the Cubs earlier this week. They arrived in Chicago last Sunday and are spending seven straight nights in the same hotel.
After Chapman went deep, Piscotty led off the second with a drive to left-center to make it 2-0.
Pinder hit his 11th homer to center off Jace Fry, and Jurickson Profar and Garneau had RBI doubles in the eighth.
MOO-VING
Chicago manager Rick Renteria joked he'll feel at home when the White Sox play the New York Yankees next summer in an eastern Iowa cornfield where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed.
"I've played on fields where there are cows roaming," said Renteria, who appeared in 184 games in the majors but spent years in the minors and with Mexican teams.
The White Sox screened the movie for fans on their video board following Friday's game. The game next Aug. 13 in Dyersville, Iowa, which is about 200 miles west of Chicago, was announced by Major League Baseball on Thursday.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Pirates: RHP Clay Holmes (right triceps inflammation) threw two scoreless innings with Double-A Altoona on Thursday night.
Cardinals: C Yadier Molina (right thumb tendon strain) went 0 for 4 and caught all nine innings as he continued his rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Springfield. Manager Mike Shildt said Molina could join the team next week.
Athletics: Manager Bob Melvin said LHP Sean Manaea will throw a bullpen session Saturday. Manaea is recovering from left shoulder surgery, but was shut down after his July 30 start for Triple-A Las Vegas with pain in his right side. ... RHP Marco Estrada (lumbar back strain) was expected to throw roughly four innings Friday for Single A Stockton. ... RHP Daniel Gossett (Tommy John surgery) was set to throw live batting practice Friday for Stockton, with C Josh Phegley (left thumb contusion) catching the session.
White Sox: Switch-hitting 3B Yoán Moncada (strained right hamstring) is progressing and taking batting practice from both sides of the plate, Renteria said, but there's no timetable for his return.
UP NEXT
Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (8-10, 4.69) gets the start in the second of a three-game series at St. Louis on Saturday night. He is 1-5 with a 7.39 ERA in six career starts against the Cardinals. Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (7-8, 4.50) will look to continue his strong season at home, where he is 5-2 with a 2.26 ERA in 10 starts. His 34 career starts and 182 strikeouts against Pittsburgh are the most among active pitchers.
RHP Tanner Roark (7-7, 4.14 ERA) makes his second start for the Athletics on Saturday after Oakland acquired him from Cincinnati. Roark allowed one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings in a win over St. Louis last Saturday. White Sox RHP Reynaldo Lopez (6-9, 5.41) is 2-1 with a 2.56 ERA in his last five starts.