Goldschmidt, Ozuna spark rally, Cardinals beat Pirates 6-2

St. Louis tied the game at 2 in the fourth when Matt Wieters legged out an infield hit to score Carpenter.

Archer gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings. His nine strikeouts were one shy of his season best.

A's 7, White Sox 0: Mike Fiers tossed seven innings of three-hit ball to extend his career-best winning streak to nine games, leading the Oakland Athletics past the Chicago White Sox 7-0 on Friday.

Fiers (11-3) improved to 9-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 17 starts dating to his no-hitter on May 7 against Cincinnati. Chad Pinder lined a two-run homer, and Matt Chapman and Stephen Piscotty each hit solo shots to help power the A's to their eighth win in their last 11 games.

Dustin Garneau drove in two runs with a double in a five-run eighth inning as the A's pulled away. Oakland entered Friday one-half game behind Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card.

Tim Anderson lined two singles to right off Fiers among the handful of hard-hit balls off the right-hander. The 34-year-old struck out a season-high eight, walked none and hit two batters while keeping the White Sox batters off-balance.

Jake Diekman and Joakim Soria each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the four-hitter.

