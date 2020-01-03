Golden Warriors power past Pioneers

STERLING — With its top 3-point shooter unavailable, the Sterling girls basketball team decided to go with its power game Friday night against Alleman.

That suited senior forward Serena Criss and the Borum twins, Brook and Bree, just fine. They had their way in the paint and led the Golden Warriors to a 51-34 victory in a Western Big 6 Conference matchup on Friday night in Musgrove Fieldhouse.

Junior guard Hailey Walters, the team’s top outside threat, did not suit up due to illness. Without her, Sterling (9-10, 3-4 Big 6) put up just six shots from long distance and connected once. The Warriors made up for outside shooting with inside efficiency.

The 5-11 Criss was particularly effective, as she connected on 8 of 9 shots, most of them after nifty feeds from her teammates, for a season-high 17 points.

“We’ve been trying to get it into the post more,” Criss said, “and the fact that our 3-point shooter wasn’t here tonight, it was kind of our time to shine.”

Criss scored Sterling’s first six points on three inside buckets in the first two minutes, setting the tone for what was to come.

