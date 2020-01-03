Golden Warriors power past Pioneers

STERLING — With its top 3-point shooter unavailable, the Sterling girls basketball team decided to go with its power game Friday night against Alleman.
That suited senior forward Serena Criss and the Borum twins, Brook and Bree, just fine. They had their way in the paint and led the Golden Warriors to a 51-34 victory in a Western Big 6 Conference matchup on Friday night in Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Junior guard Hailey Walters, the team’s top outside threat, did not suit up due to illness. Without her, Sterling (9-10, 3-4 Big 6) put up just six shots from long distance and connected once. The Warriors made up for outside shooting with inside efficiency.
The 5-11 Criss was particularly effective, as she connected on 8 of 9 shots, most of them after nifty feeds from her teammates, for a season-high 17 points.
“We’ve been trying to get it into the post more,” Criss said, “and the fact that our 3-point shooter wasn’t here tonight, it was kind of our time to shine.”
Criss scored Sterling’s first six points on three inside buckets in the first two minutes, setting the tone for what was to come.
‘“I think we saw early on that we had an advantage inside,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “We’ve seen that in other games, but today, we really needed to see it. Our girls did a great job in the post working to get open, and our guards did a great job of finding them great opportunities.”
The Golden Warriors led 14-8 after one quarter and 25-16 at halftime before putting the game on ice with a 16-4 third-quarter run. Criss and Bree Borum each dropped in three baskets during that time as Sterling took control.
Brook Borum (15 points), Bree Borum (10) and Criss (17) combined for 42 of the Warriors’ 51 points.
“We’re undersized, and we knew that going in,” Alleman coach Megan Delp said. “They got most of their points in the paint, and we’ve got to address that. We didn’t do a very good job rebounding, but commend Sterling for crashing the boards and being aggressive.”
Alleman’s Samantha Coleman got loose for a layup right before halftime to draw her team to within nine points. It was the last bright spot for the Pioneers (2-15, 0-7), who were out-rebounded 30-10.
“I loved that we had a chance at halftime,” Delp said. “We were in it, but we reverted back to some old habits that we’re trying to fix and make good habits, as far as help-side defense and rebounding and making good decisions on the offensive end. We’re slowly making progress.”
Avrie Schmidt led Alleman with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals, while Coleman added 13 points.
Brook Borum collected a team-high eight rebounds for Sterling, while Bree Borum swiped six of her team’s nine steals.