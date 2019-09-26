Twenty-two years after first splitting up, the acclaimed Q-C rock band Tripmaster Monkey reunited to make a new record and will play at 9 p.m. Friday with openers Subatlantic, at the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport.
Earlier this year, Tripmaster — named after the book "Tripmaster Monkey: His Fake Book," by Maxine Hong Kingston — recorded the 11-song album, "My East Is Your West" with friend, engineer/producer (and Daytrotter co-founder) Pat Stolley in Rock Island.
"With a lot more experience, a little more wisdom, a few more pounds and one more bandmate, Tripmaster Monkey has created a fresh take on the indie rock of their youth while remaining wholly entrenched in present tense zeitgeist," according to facebook.com/Tripmaster-Monkey-Band-1404340309849528.
First formed in 1987 as Q-C teens, the band in New York City (in the early '90s) caught the attention of legendary Sire founder and president Seymour Stein and was added to the celebrated label’s roster.
Touring nationally and internationally, Tripmaster put out three major-label releases on Sire/Warner Bros./Reprise Records in the '90s, while getting MTV airplay and critical acclaim. After a label shakeup, the band was shifted to Elektra, where label focus, attention and funds began to dry up quickly, and their material failed to gain more than an indie cult following, their bio says.
Tickets for Friday's show are $12 in advance (at rivermusicexperience.org), and $15 day of the show.