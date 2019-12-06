Glenn Robinson III scores 20 points, Warriors beat Bulls

CHICAGO — Glenn Robinson III scored the go-ahead basket and finished with 20 points to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 100-98 on Friday night.
The Warriors beat the Bulls for the second time this season, their only victories in the last nine games. Golden State escaped when Zach Lavine missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds, and Draymond Green secured the rebound.
Alec Burks added 14 points, and Green had eight points, seven rebounds, and four assists.
Green tied it at 92 with a runner in the lane, and Willie Cauley-Stein had a layup to put the Warriors up 94-92 with 5:32 left.
Green found Cauley-Stein for an alley-oop dunk to put the Warriors up 97-94, but Lauri Markkanen answered with a 3 for the Bulls to tie it. After Green and LaVine both split a pair of free throws, Green found Robinson for an alley-oop dunk to give the Warriors a 100-98 lead with 1:03 left.
Markkanen finished with 20 points and LaVine had 21. The Bulls had won two in a row.
Chicago's Denzel Valentine was ejected with 7:50 left for his second technical. Valentine was jawing at the Warriors from the bench when he was issued his second technical. Valentine and Omari Spellman were given double technicals late in the third quarter. Valentine finished with 11 points off the bench. He scored eight points in the second half.
Knicks shake up staff: The New York Knicks made another coaching change, firing David Fizdale after barely 100 games on the job.
The Knicks cut ties with Fizdale on Friday after two straight blowout losses dropped them to 4-18 and promoted assistant Mike Miller to interim head coach.
Fizdale ran practice earlier in the day but was then fired along with assistant Keith Smart. The Knicks made no comment on the decision to release Fizdale after he went 21-83.
The Knicks have lost eight straight games, with the last two by scores of 132-88 to Milwaukee on Monday night and 129-92 to Denver on Thursday night. They have the worst record in the Eastern Conference after finishing with the worst record in the NBA last season in Fizdale's first season.
The Knicks went 17-65 last season to match the worst record in franchise history and they are on pace to be even worse this season. New York missed out on the top stars that were available in free agency and the players they did get haven't meshed nearly well enough.