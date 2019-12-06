Glenn Robinson III scores 20 points, Warriors beat Bulls

CHICAGO — Glenn Robinson III scored the go-ahead basket and finished with 20 points to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 100-98 on Friday night.

The Warriors beat the Bulls for the second time this season, their only victories in the last nine games. Golden State escaped when Zach Lavine missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds, and Draymond Green secured the rebound.

Alec Burks added 14 points, and Green had eight points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Green tied it at 92 with a runner in the lane, and Willie Cauley-Stein had a layup to put the Warriors up 94-92 with 5:32 left.

Green found Cauley-Stein for an alley-oop dunk to put the Warriors up 97-94, but Lauri Markkanen answered with a 3 for the Bulls to tie it. After Green and LaVine both split a pair of free throws, Green found Robinson for an alley-oop dunk to give the Warriors a 100-98 lead with 1:03 left.

Markkanen finished with 20 points and LaVine had 21. The Bulls had won two in a row.