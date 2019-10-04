A workshop production of the new full-length musical “Aaron Power” — written by East Moline's Dan Haughey and Moline's Michael Callahan — will be performed at 2 p.m. Sunday at Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline.
It's about love, relationships, ancestry, trust and an American young man’s quest to find his identity and his estranged family in Ireland. Played by Nolan Schoenle, Aaron is a talented but troubled Anglo-Navajo man, sent by a medicine man on an epic quest to Ireland to escape a possible crime. The young man is to discover the mystery of his Irish roots. A gifted musician, Aaron meets up with a cutting-edge Celtic rock band that's running from the suspicion that one of its members may have committed a terrorist act in Belfast, according to a synopsis.
Aaron is quickly assimilated into the band, its culture and its Irish tour, and falls in love with the lead singer, Kate (played by Heather Kangas), who helps him find his place in Irish music, traditions and the discovery of his heritage. Aaron’s mysterious grandfather (played by Bob Hanske) was one of Ireland’s most loved yet hated political chiefs.
The cast for the staged reading (performers will use scripts) includes Alexa Florence, Don Madson, Anthony Leiter, Lojo Russo, Kate Holsen and Steven Burke. Seating is very limited, but those interested in attending should email a reservation for free seats by Friday to aaronpowermusical@gmail.com.
Composer Callahan and book writer Haughey plan to expand upon the musical after this workshop and perform beyond the Quad-Cities. For more information, see the “Cast/Company List” at danact3.com.