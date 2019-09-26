The Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, will open its newest traveling exhibit on Saturday, “Rube Goldberg, The World of Hilarious Invention.” On display through Jan. 5, it is included with regular museum admission.
Created by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh in partnership with the heirs of Rube Goldberg (1883-1970), the exhibition showcases the Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist and inventor's iconic contraptions and celebrates his storytelling and inventive cartoons.
“The exhibit presents the best of the Putnam,” Putnam president/CEO Rachael Mullins Steiner said, “offering hands-on learning that is engaging and challenging for the entire family, no matter their age or interests.”
Inspired by Goldberg's original illustrations, the exhibit contains a collection of new 3D, life-size machines and hands-on, interactive components that connect Rube’s cartoon contraptions to the way things work in the physical world, according to the Putnam. These experiences provide insight into how classic engineering principles can be reimagined as deeper exploration of STEAM concepts for 21st-century learning, a museum release said.
In the exhibit, you can activate and create crazy chain-reaction contraptions that use everyday objects to complete simple tasks in the most over-complicated, inefficient and hilarious ways possible.
Reuben Garrett Lucius Goldberg (known as Rube Goldberg), was an American cartoonist, sculptor, author, engineer and inventor, famous for his popular cartoons depicting complicated gadgets performing simple tasks in indirect, convoluted ways.
The exhibit features illustrations by Ed Steckley from the award-winning children’s book, "Rube Goldberg’s Simple Normal Humdrum School Day," a collection of new responsive chain-reaction exhibits, and videos with the latest chain-reaction machines from all around the world, reflecting Goldberg’s legacy.