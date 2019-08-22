In just its second year of featuring films, the third-annual Alternating Currents this weekend boasts a sprawling variety — from shorts to full-length, and from student-made to professionals, nearly all shown at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
The cinematic adventures kick off at 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday) with the Azubuike Urban Exposure Film Festival, with three short films from Q-C students age 17-22.
"They do everything behind the camera — conceive the idea, they write the script, shoot and edit," Jonathan Burnett (a Rock Island High alumnus, L.A.-based filmmaker and program founder) said this week. "Myself and other instructors, they assist in teaching different areas."
Urban Exposure is a 10-week summer program for young people highlighting the fundamentals of filmmaking, including writing, directing, and editing.
Studies show that participation in programs like Urban Exposure benefits social, behavioral and cognitive development of youth. Yet these programs are often the first to go when schools are financially strained, according to Urban Exposure.
The films to be shown for free at the Figge are “Roadkill” by Charlie Balsar; “Only a flower” by Lucas Teasdale (filmed by Darius Green) and “Joy” by Paxton Loquist (associate produced with Eric Brown), and they will also be in competition for the Alternating Currents Film Festival. That award ceremony is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Figge.
Among other films this weekend is "Overdue," a new comedy/horror flick from Davenport's Stephen Folker, at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by a Q & A. For a complete schedule of films, visit alternatingcurrentsqc/film.