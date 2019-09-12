Playcrafters Barn Theatre's latest, “The Wolves,” is about a teen girls' soccer team, but it's far from fun and games.
The intense Sarah DeLappe drama was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2017 and was hailed by critics like The New York Times as an "incandescent portrait" of “the scary, exhilarating brightness of raw adolescence.” “The Wolves” depicts Saturday mornings with nine members of the soccer team. As they warm up before each game, they talk about everything from meeting boys and menstruating, to Jesus, junkies, and genocide. Rivalries form and flare, friendships are put to the test, and shocking secrets come out as the girls work out where they stand, both on the field and in the world, according to a synopsis.
The Hollywood Reporter review said: “A dizzying whirl of attitude, anxiety and adolescent hormonal volatility practically pings off the walls in Sarah DeLappe's firecracker of a debut play ...”
Playcrafters cast member Valentine Chenus, a Davenport Central senior (and co-president of her school's Blue Devil Productions), said: “I think people should come see this show because it has something for everyone. It’s funny, like really funny, but it also deals with harder stuff, stuff you don’t always think of as things teenage girls would be talking about. One of the many reasons this show is so good is because of how real it is. It’s real teen girls talking about real problems, and hitting on points and issues you may have not considered to be part of a teen's life.”
The theater (4950 35th Ave., Moline) warns the play contains language and subject matter that some viewers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised. Directed by Cynthia Safford, performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (plus Sept. 20 and 21), and 3 p.m. Sunday (plus Sept. 22). Tickets are $10 for all on Sept. 13, and all other shows are $13 general admission, $10 for military, seniors and students, and $7 for members, available at 309-762-0330 or at playcrafters.com.