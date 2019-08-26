Coach: Harvey Morton (3rd year)
2018: 9-8-1; lost 2-1 to Dunlap in 2A regional finals
Assistants: J.R. Smith and Rachel Morton
Returning starters: Sr.: Zack Bauer (GK), Jordan Seeley (M), Mitch Benhart (D), Ryan Morgan (D), Logan Loitz (D). Jr.: Ethan Holke (F), Nate Holke (M).
Key newcomers: Sr.: Keaton Johnson (D). Jr.: Mason Smith (F), Hayden Curcuru (M). Soph.: Hunter Holke (M).
Morton: "We have a few more returning players this year then in our two previous years which should make us more competitive this season. Our depth will be a concern and we will need some younger players to step up and fill some of our needs."