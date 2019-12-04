ROCK ISLAND — Six minutes is what Geneseo coach Jon Murray wanted out of his wrestlers, and for some of them, it took nearly all of that time to get the job done.
Geneseo picked up last-second points in multiple matches as two wrestlers pinned their opponents in the final 10 seconds of bouts, leading the Maple Leafs to a 52-18 Western Big 6 Conference dual meet victory over Rock Island on Wednesday at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.
In its Western Big 6 Conference debut, Murray wanted his team to stick with a tough Rock Island squad, and that’s just what they did. Geneseo won 11 matches, including one by forfeit.
Rock Island recorded two pins in the match — by Jayden Vancoillie (220) and Tyler Barbee (113). Victor Guzman (138), ranked No. 3 in the state by IWCOA, won by forfeit.
“That team has a great group of athletes that really come out fighting,” Murray said. “I thought we did a good job handling what they threw at us and some of the guys did a really great job sticking through to the end to fight through that athleticism.”
Logan Tuggle pinned Aime Ironybutse with just one second to spare in the 132 match to put Geneseo up 21-0 after four matches. The junior wished he could have come out with more energy to start, but was happy to get the job done.
“Things didn’t start out going in my favor, but I bounced back,” Tuggle said. “I was proud to get the pin for my team.”
Tuggle moved to Kentucky with his family for his sophomore year after spending three years in the Geneseo program, but his dad received a job in the area and the family moved back.
“It felt good to get back on the mats with this team,” Tuggle said. “I have my own energy when I’m wrestling, but it’s fun watching my teammates pick up wins and having their own battles.”
Another key victory for the Maple Leafs was Eli Allen, who fought back against Savage Wates at 195 for a pin in 1:11.
“I’m very proud of Eli and what he did,” Murray said. “He fought off of his back to get a pin of his own. He showed a lot of heart on the mats and never gave up.”
Geneseo picked up its first dual win in the Western Big 6 with the victory, but for Murray the preparation is business as usual.
“We know what we’re going up against with these teams,” Murray said. “We’ve faced them for years in dual meets and nothing is going to change. It’s going to be very competitive night in and night out. Rock Island is a very tough team and Moline will battle every meet as well. Nothing is too different from last season, though.”