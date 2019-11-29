GENESEO — It took overtime for Rockridge to complete its comeback over United Township on Friday night, but the Rockets boys' basketball team was victorious in a 37-34 defensive thriller.
UT's Panthers led by nine at halftime, but the Rockets slowly worked their way back into the game in the second half. It took Rockridge seven minutes before it scored its first points in the fourth quarter, but got five points to set up a deep, contested 3-pointer from Nate Henry late in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 32. Rockridge coach Andy Saey didn’t draw up the play to get the ball to Henry, but said the ball naturally goes to him in the offense.
“Getting Nate open is always the plan,” Saey said. “We had some off-ball movement on that play to distort the zone and get guys in a position for a shot. Nate had good execution and tied it up.”
Henry led the Rockets with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting and went 2-of-2 from the line.
The Rockets led 35-34 in overtime when Jensen Whiteman had two key defensive plays on inbound passes to prevent the Panthers from setting up their offense. Defensive play all night for the Rockets was key, and Saey credited his team for not giving up.
“We had to play the percentages on their shots and just hang around,” Saey said. “They are a really well coached team and we had to be near perfect to stick in this game. Our defense made it difficult for them to pull away.”
The Panthers had plenty of chances to put away the game, but weren’t able to knock down open shots from 3-point range, making just 8-of-26 from beyond the arc. UT coach Ryan Webber knows the shots will come with time.
“You’re going to have nights like that when the ball just won’t fall,” Webber said. “Credit to Rockridge for knocking down their open shots when they did. We need to value the ball more when we have it and have to stop being careless.”
Geneseo 65, Kewanee 57: It was the Isaiah Rivera show to cap off Friday night's action as the Colorado State commit put up 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting and went 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. The senior hauled in 11 rebounds for the double-double and had three steals. Niko Powe led the Boilermakers with 17 points.
Rockridge 63, Princeton 53: The Rockets scored nearly twice as much in their opening contest with Princeton and led 35-28 at halftime. Whiteman led Rockridge with 18 points and went 10-for-11 from the line. Henry scored 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Rockridge was 29-of-43 from the line off of 33 Princeton fouls.
Kewanee 65, Rock Falls 61: Kavon Russell led the Boilermakers with 25 points and had five 3-pointers. The senior was not able to score until the second quarter, but then scored 20 in the second and third combined. Junior Ka’Zeer Johnson scored 16 for Kewanee. Rock Falls was led by Jeriah George with 23 points as he was 7-of-9 from the free-throw line.