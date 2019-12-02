GENESEO — Green River Hobbies will participate in the fifth annual National Lionel Train Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The iconic model-train company is celebrating the kickoff to the holiday season.
In-store events will include an operating Lionel train layout, demonstrations of new Lionel products, free Lionel goodies for kids and a 2019 National Lionel Train Day boxcar available for purchase only on Dec. 7.
Visitors are urged to bring biscuits for Scout the shop dog. Light refreshments will be served.
Green River Hobbies is at 119 W. Exchange St. The website is http://grhobbies.com.