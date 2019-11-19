GENESEO – Geneseo High School students have a new, state-of-the-art biology lab.
Dr. Adam Brumbaugh, superintendent of Geneseo schools, said the original biology classroom was demolished down to the studs, including removing all of the flooring and lighting. “The project started the first day students were let out for the summer and wrapped up just days before the start of this school year,” he said. “Estes Construction did an excellent job in a short time frame. We are thrilled with the finished product.”
The project include a renovation of the lab footprint in addition to lab equipment, adjustable height work stations, tales, LED lighting, flooring, storage, safety equipment and seating.
In addition to the state-of-the-art equipment and space, the project also allows for the district to provide a safe learning environment for GHS students.
The overall project was expected to have cost $225,000, according to Brumbaugh. The Geneseo Education Foundation provided $120,000 for the project and that money was received by GEF through a grant from the William and Susan Sherrard Trust.
Brumbaugh expressed appreciation for the GEF and said, “We are so thankful for the relationship we have with the Geneseo Education Foundation, which allows us to partner with them on exciting projects like this.”
“Without the financial support of the GEF and the William and Susan Sherrard Trust, our students and staff would potentially have to wait years for their requests to be financed by the district or worse, be denied the opportunity altogether due to a lack of funds,’ he said.
The foundation's mission statement is “Creating New Horizons of Educational Opportunity.”
The Geneseo Education Foundation provides programs and educational opportunities that exceed or extend present offerings, and the Foundation’s funds are used to complement, enrich, and enhance the educational opportunities and experiences for students in the Geneseo District beyond tax support.
Those opportunities come from teachers writing grants for their projects.
Brumbaugh said, “If anyone in the community is ever looking for a non-profit organization to donate funds to, I encourage you to look at the Geneseo Education Foundation and their track record at enhancing the educational experiences for students at Geneseo CUSD 228.”
To learn more about the GEF and their mission, visit www.geneseoeducation.com or contact Sharon Neumann, director, at geneseoeducation1@gmail.com or at 309-944-5522.