Geneseo girls remain perfect with easy win

ROCK ISLAND — Geneseo girls’ basketball coach Scott Hardison is fully aware of the sheer number of tough games ahead for his team in their inaugural season in the Western Big 6 Conference and the need to take advantage of every opportunity presented to his talented and experienced squad.
On Thursday night at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium, the Lady Leafs, undefeated and ranked 10th in Class 3A, took apart the host Pioneers in precision-like fashion, winning for the seventh time in the young season and moving to 2-0 in the WB6.
Geneseo scored the first 11 points of the game and never looked back, defeating Alleman 60-26.
The Lady Leafs were led by sophomore guard Kammie Ludwig's 18 points and four rebounds. Sophomore guard Alisande Rapps added nine points, two steals and two assists.
“Transitioning to the Big 6 provides us with an opportunity to play a more physical and fast-paced style of basketball, and we’ve really stressed the importance of defensive quickness and intensity,” said Hardison. “Against Alleman, even though we had some jitters related to our first road game of the year, our players did a number of things that tell me we are moving in the right direction.”
Geneseo led 19-4 after the first quarter behind Ludwig’s 13 points.
“Kammie has worked very hard this year, especially on her defense, passing, and ability to create scoring opportunities," said Hardison. "The result of that work in practice and game situations is paying off.”
Leading by 20 points at halftime, Hardison turned to his reserves in the second half.
“We are a very deep team, and I was impressed by our defensive energy, our players cutting off the passing lanes, getting into position on the help side, and creating deflections that led to turnovers or easy scores,” Hardison said.
The Pioneers were paced by senior guard Samantha Coleman with 12 points and three rebounds with junior post player Caroline Adam grabbing seven rebounds.
Alleman coach Megan Delp understands the challenges her young 1-6, 0-2 team will face in conference play, and was able to point to several encouraging signs.
“We are really young, with only one senior on our roster, and my goal is to stay positive and help our players accomplish small goals throughout the season which will pay off as they gain experience and mature,” said Delp. “Geneseo is an excellent team, and very well coached, but I was impressed by our players’ willingness to come out of the locker room in the second half and keep working hard, our effort was outstanding and provided us with something to build on.”
Hardison has established some serious goals for his Lady Leaf squad in the next few weeks. “Defense is everything in basketball at every level, and we are going to focus on putting pressure on the ball, blocking out under the boards, and maybe most importantly, not shying away from contact in defensive and offensive situations,” Hardison said.
Alleman plays Moline at home on Saturday afternoon, and Geneseo hosts the Rock Island Rocks on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.