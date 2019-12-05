Geneseo girls remain perfect with easy win

Leading by 20 points at halftime, Hardison turned to his reserves in the second half.

“We are a very deep team, and I was impressed by our defensive energy, our players cutting off the passing lanes, getting into position on the help side, and creating deflections that led to turnovers or easy scores,” Hardison said.

The Pioneers were paced by senior guard Samantha Coleman with 12 points and three rebounds with junior post player Caroline Adam grabbing seven rebounds.

Alleman coach Megan Delp understands the challenges her young 1-6, 0-2 team will face in conference play, and was able to point to several encouraging signs.

“We are really young, with only one senior on our roster, and my goal is to stay positive and help our players accomplish small goals throughout the season which will pay off as they gain experience and mature,” said Delp. “Geneseo is an excellent team, and very well coached, but I was impressed by our players’ willingness to come out of the locker room in the second half and keep working hard, our effort was outstanding and provided us with something to build on.”