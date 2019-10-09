For the second time in less than a decade, the Geneseo girls' golf squad will tee it up in search of a regional championship three-peat.
Having won three straight Class 1A regional team titles from 2013-15, the Maple Leafs look to equal that feat today at Sugar Maple Golf Club when they host one of 16 state-wide regional tournaments.
The ultimate goal for coach Jon Murray's squad is to pull off a three-peat the program has not achieved since the late 1980s — earn a third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
"The girls are definitely in their comfort zone," Murray said of opening the postseason on their 18-hole home course. "They know the course, so they can just go out there and play. We've practiced in rain and nice weather, so we're ready for anything. Plus, we don't have to get up as early."
Anchored by seniors Eryn Murray and Elizabeth Roodhouse, both key pieces of the Leafs' state-qualifying teams of 2017 and '18, Geneseo finished undefeated in dual-meet action this season and captured titles at the Rock Falls and Geneseo invites in addition to a third-place showing at the Metamora Invitational.
The two teams that topped the Maple Leafs at Metamora happened to be defending 1A state champion Bloomington Central Catholic and Quincy, with the latter team topping the Leafs in their debut appearance at the Western Big 6 Conference meet last week.
"We didn't think we played our best at conference, but hopefully we've got that out of the way," Murray said. "We were down a bit (after taking second to Quincy), but I think we're ready to be up starting this week. We're refocused now; all that's left is the state series. We're working on finding our rhythm."
In addition to its senior twosome, Geneseo features a pair of underclssmen who were a part of last fall's 10th-place state squad in junior Paige Laingen and sophomore Keely Nguyen.
"Eryn and Elizabeth have been pretty consistent; we know we certainly can count on them," said Murray. "Any one of the others are capable of shooting a good, low score. If we come out (today) with four low scores, we should come out of regionals."
Conference champs ready for next level: After capping the regular season with conference championships, both the Kewanee and United girls' golf squads are ready for the next level, with the Red Storm taking aim at a second straight regional championship.
"This team continues to work hard, and is never satisfied," said United coach Madeline Wood, whose squad won its second Lincoln Trail Conference title in three years. "We had four girls get personal bests (at the LTC Railsplitter), and we just want to keep lowering our scores."
Three Rivers winners in their first year as a full team and led by four-time TRAC individual winner Riley Hansen, the Boilermakers look to add to their brief history as they host their own regional today at Baker Park Golf Course.
"This year, we've been playing for each other, which has been fun," said Kewanee junior and two-time TRAC silver medalist Natalie Yepsen. "We've been doing really well, but there's still good things for us to do."