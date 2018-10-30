GENESEO — The Geneseo Farmer’s Market is moving indoors for the winter.
The market will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 through next April 2019 at Prime Time FUNctions, 2727 Wolf Road. The rental facility is donating the space for the market.
“We have a unique niche where we only allow handmade crafts and products, homemade baked goods and locally grown produce and other items,” said Jill Darin, coordinator of the Geneseo Farmer’s Market.
MOLINE CREDIT UNION PLANS DEC. 4 CEREMONY
MOLINE — IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 to celebrate its new location at 4051 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union has grown to be the largest credit union in the Quad City area with more than 120,000 members and $1.2 billion in assets, making them the largest credit union in the Quad Cities region and the fifth-largest credit union in Illinois.
UBER EATS LAUNCHES IN DAVENPORT
DAVENPORT — Uber Eats is now offering food delivery with full menus from Davenport restaurants.
Participating restaurants include Wise Guys Pizza and More, Baked Beer and Bread Co., Cinnamon-N-Sage Healthy Cafe, Tap 22 Bar and Grill and Element Tea and Wine Lounge.
The Uber Eats app is free to download. Uber launched its ride-hailing service in the Quad-Cities in 2015, according to spokeswoman Charity Jackson. Its food delivery app follows similar services, such as GrubHub and Bite Squad.
Schnucks expanding use of shelf-scanning robots
ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets, Inc. and Simbe Robotics is rolling out at least 15 stores to use Tally, the autonomous shelf-scanning robot.
Locally, Schnucks has a store in Bettendorf.
In July 2017, Schnucks and Simbe kicked off a pilot project with Tally capturing real-time insights into on-shelf operations at three St. Louis-area Schnucks stores.
Tally provides on-shelf intelligence that enables Schnucks to ensure products are where they are intended to be. In its current deployment, Tally robots traverse Schnucks floors three times per day, scanning about 35,000 products per traversal.
SIU starts marijuana, hemp research
CARBONDALE (AP) — Southern Illinois University is creating new programs for students who want to know more about marijuana.
The school says that it’s creating programs at the Carbondale campus to study medical marijuana and industrial hemp. Officials hope the programs will give students and farmers a chance to earn a new certificate in the subject.
In joining the growing number of colleges around the country to offer courses related to marijuana, SIU’s interdisciplinary program in cannabis science will be a mixture of agriculture and plant biology with courses in subjects ranging from chemistry to business to engineering.
SIU researchers already have approval from the Drug Enforcement Administration to grow hemp. School leaders say they hope to begin planting next spring on a five-acre parcel of land.
More employers giving workers paid time to vote
CHICAGO (TNS) — Hoping to encourage voter turnout for the Nov. 6 midterm elections, a growing number of companies are giving employees a half or full day off on Election Day, essentially paying them to vote.
Going beyond the hodgepodge of state laws, which may or may not allow employees to leave work for a few hours to vote, hundreds of businesses have committed to more generous policies that in some cases include closing for the day.
In March, Vote.org launched ElectionDay.org, an initiative for companies to encourage voter participation by giving employees paid time off.
The right to leave work to vote varies from state to state, ranging from no specific accommodations to several hours of paid time off. Most but not all states prevent employers from penalizing workers who take time off to vote.
A study by the Pew Research Center found that 14 percent of registered voters — millions of people — didn’t cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election because of conflicting work or school schedules.
Harley recalling nearly 178,000 motorcycles
DETROIT (AP) — Starting Nov. 5, Harley-Davidson is recalling nearly 178,000 motorcycles in the U.S. because they can get stuck in gear due to a clutch problem.
Documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say clutches can leak fluid internally, making it so the clutch doesn’t have enough lift to disengage the bikes from gears. The safety agency says that can cause riders to lose control and increase the risk of a crash.
The Milwaukee-based company says in documents that it has reports of five crashes with no injuries.
Affected models include the 2017 and 2018 Police Road King, Road King, Road King Special, Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Ultra Limited, Ultra Limited Low, Ultra Limited Shrine, Police Electra Glide, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide Ultra, Road Glide, Road Glide Special, Freewheeler, Tri Glide Ultra, CVO Limited, and the CVO Street Glide.
Also covered are the 2017 Softail Slim S, Fat Boy S, CVO Pro Street Breakout, and the 2018 115th Anniversary Ultra Limited, 115th Anniversary Street Glide, 115th Anniversary Street Glide Special, 115th Anniversary Tri Glide Ultra, 115th Anniversary CVO Limited and CVO Road Glide.
Bovine tuberculosis found in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin agriculture officials are investigating a rare outbreak of bovine tuberculosis on a Waunakee farm.
Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection officials announced Tuesday that tests show three cows from Maier Farms LLC have tested positive for the disease. The strain matches one found in a Maier Farms worker in 2015, indicating a worker may have infected the herd.
Officials are tracing all animals that have moved off the farm over the last five years. Federal agriculture officials typically record about eight cases nationwide annually; the last instance in Wisconsin was in the mid-1990s.