Geneseo commits tax to vocational ed building

WHAT'S NEW: After much discussion, school board members on Thursday decided against hiring Boyd Jones at this juncture. They did vote unanimously to commit surplus proceeds from the one-cent school facilities sales tax -- approximately $200,000 per year -- towards the vocational education project for the next three years. Board member Kyle Ganson said to hire a construction manager at this point before the school's architect has been fully brought into the picture would be "putting the cart before the horse." Vocational committee member Karen Urick said she felt the committee had done due diligence on the matter, but she added it was "never the intent of the vocational committee to say we have to have a construction manager." Board member James Ash said he formerly managed building projects for the Army. "If I didn't have a construction manager, we didn't go forward with the project. It was critical," he said. Business manager Tim Gronski said bringing a construction manager in early on the project offers "two sets of professional eyes collaborating on a project and you get a better product in the end." He also said he didn't think the recent high school project would have been over budget before it was scaled back if an architect and a construction manager were working together. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said Boyd Jones could be brought forward again as a motion at future board meetings.