Geneseo commits tax to vocational ed building

WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo school board heard a presentation on construction management for its proposed vocational education building on Feb. 11 from Pete Perez of Boyd Jones Construction. Welding, woodworking and automotive would be taught in a space of approximately 10,000 square feet instead of the 4,200 to 4,500 square foot space now devoted to the subjects.
WHAT'S NEW: After much discussion, school board members on Thursday decided against hiring Boyd Jones at this juncture. They did vote unanimously to commit surplus proceeds from the one-cent school facilities sales tax -- approximately $200,000 per year -- towards the vocational education project for the next three years. Board member Kyle Ganson said to hire a construction manager at this point before the school's architect has been fully brought into the picture would be "putting the cart before the horse." Vocational committee member Karen Urick said she felt the committee had done due diligence on the matter, but she added it was "never the intent of the vocational committee to say we have to have a construction manager." Board member James Ash said he formerly managed building projects for the Army. "If I didn't have a construction manager, we didn't go forward with the project. It was critical," he said. Business manager Tim Gronski said bringing a construction manager in early on the project offers "two sets of professional eyes collaborating on a project and you get a better product in the end." He also said he didn't think the recent high school project would have been over budget before it was scaled back if an architect and a construction manager were working together. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said Boyd Jones could be brought forward again as a motion at future board meetings.
WHAT'S NEXT: Over 100 students who had been attending only remotely returned to in-person school as of the start of the fourth quarter. Brumbaugh shared new Department of Public Health guidelines about eliminating remote learning unless either the student or someone he or she lives with is at high risk. The board expressed no interest in changing the learning model for the remainder of this school year. Brumbaugh also said an expansion of summer school services to five weeks is planned as well as a 17-month focus on COVID learning loss to improve overall academic performance. He also said elementary math scores are lower than the district wants them to be and a consultant will be hired to look for any gaps or overlaps that may exist. "This is a multi-year goal," he said. "This is going to take time."
--LISA HAMMER