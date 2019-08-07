GENESEO - Parishioners at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Geneseo are hoping this year’s first Summer Fest will become an annual event.
Jim Ries is chairman of the Summer Fest which includes various family activities from 2 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, inside the church and on the church grounds.
“We hope the Summer Fest will become an annual event,” Ries said. “We want to get people together in a Christian environment. They can bring their own lawn chairs and pop-up tents for this is an ‘all ages’ event.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit the church.
A special feature of the Summer Fest will be the Bags Tournament beginning at 2 p.m., with registration at 1:30 p.m., on Aug. 24. Entry fee is $20 per person and anyone interested can sign up at weekend masses on Saturday, Aug. 10; Sunday, Aug. 11; Saturday, Aug. 17; Sunday, Aug. 18, and on Aug. 24. For more information about the Bags Tournament which includes non-competitive teams, call 309-507-1328.
Bingo games will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the gym and cost is $20 which includes three cards and 15 games. Cash prizes will be awarded.
Food will be available to purchase from The Big Black Box, Smokin’Butts BBQ and The Hot Dog Guy. Beer and wine from Geneseo Brewing Company also will be available from 2 to 6 p.m., and live contemporary music by Shaun Easton will be featured from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information, call the church at 309-944-5393.