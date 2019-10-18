Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Browning Field. Twitter: @Dox5. On the air: WFXN-AM 1230, WJRE-FM 102.5, foxsportsradio1230.iheart.com, QCSportsNet.com, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: With Moline's forfeit loss to Rock Island announced Wednesday for using an ineligible player, the loser of this game will be out of the IHSA playoff race. ... Moline will be without the Big 6's leading rusher, Kaeden Dreifurst, as he must sit out his second suspension game handed out by the IHSA. ... Geneseo is starting six sophomores. ... Moline's No. 2 running back, Aboubacar Barry, sat out last week's game at Sterling, but has been practicing this week.