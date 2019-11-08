EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Stephen Gaul scored in overtime and the Quad City Storm picked up their second win of the season, topping the hosting Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday.
Gaul beat Evansville goalie Parker Gahagen off a feed from Mathias Ahman on the Storm's first shot of the extra period to give Quad City a 3-2 victory.
Quad-City (2-3-1) only took only penalty on the night, but it almost proved costly. Josh Victor was sent off for holding 8:36 into the third period with Quad City clinging to a 2-1 lead. The Thunderbolts' Connor Sanvido made the Storm pay, scoring a little more than a minute into the power play off an assist from Matthew Barnaby to tie the score 2-2.
Taylor Price got the Storm, who never trailed in the game, on the board first in the first period off assists from Shane Bennett and Dean Yakura.
Evansville answered in the second period as Braden Hellems beat QC goalie Ryan Mulder with about three minutes left in the period.
Mulder had 29 saves on the night.
John Schiavo briefly put the Storm back on top off of assists from Dakota Klecha and Ludlow Harris Jr. 7:13 into the third period before the power-play goal led to overtime.
The Storm missed on two more power-play chances to run their total to 0-29 to start the season.