Garrett's return bolstering Riverdale girls

PORT BYRON — Even with one of its top players out of action, the Riverdale girls' basketball squad still enjoyed plenty of success in 2018-19.

However, the return of senior forward Sidney Garrett to the Rams' lineup brings the potential of achieving greater things this winter.

"Obviously, that's a big plus; she brings a lot of talent to our team," said Riverdale coach Jay Hatch of the presence of Garrett, who is averaging 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for a Ram squad that is 8-1 and off to a 3-0 start in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division. "She has a lot of explosiveness on offense, and her rebounding and defense are both strong. She's still getting her sea legs back and shaking the rust off after a whole year off, but she's going to continue to improve."

Even with Garrett sidelined by a knee injury last season, the Rams finished 20-7 and went 9-1 to capture the TRAC West championship, stopping a run of eight straight conference titles won by Sherrard. They reached the Class 2A regional finals before losing to Hatch's former squad, Alleman.

However, the quest for Riverdale's first regional championship since 2013 is focused on the here and now.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up