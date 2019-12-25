Garrett's return bolstering Riverdale girls

PORT BYRON — Even with one of its top players out of action, the Riverdale girls' basketball squad still enjoyed plenty of success in 2018-19.
However, the return of senior forward Sidney Garrett to the Rams' lineup brings the potential of achieving greater things this winter.
"Obviously, that's a big plus; she brings a lot of talent to our team," said Riverdale coach Jay Hatch of the presence of Garrett, who is averaging 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for a Ram squad that is 8-1 and off to a 3-0 start in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division. "She has a lot of explosiveness on offense, and her rebounding and defense are both strong. She's still getting her sea legs back and shaking the rust off after a whole year off, but she's going to continue to improve."
Even with Garrett sidelined by a knee injury last season, the Rams finished 20-7 and went 9-1 to capture the TRAC West championship, stopping a run of eight straight conference titles won by Sherrard. They reached the Class 2A regional finals before losing to Hatch's former squad, Alleman.
However, the quest for Riverdale's first regional championship since 2013 is focused on the here and now.
"They haven't talked about last year as a group," said Hatch. "We just want to play and try to get better and improve every day. Obviously, everyone has goals of going far in the postseason, but you've got to get to that point. We want to improve and be playing our best basketball at the end of the year. That's the goal."
If there was a positive to Garrett's absence from the lineup last season, it is that her teammates all had to fill the scoring and rebounding gap.
That has continued into this season, as five Riverdale players — Shae Hanrahan, Lauren Lodico, Katelyn Oleson, Molly Sharp and Brooke Smeltzly — all average between 6.5 and 9.5 points per game, a group led by Sharp and Smeltzly (8 points per game).
"That's a good thing, having a number of kids who can put it in the hole," said Hatch. "It was kind of a blessing in disguise when Sidney was out in that the others had to step up."
With the Rams headed to Dixon's KSB Holiday Classic for the first time — where they will take on Rockford East this morning at 10:30 — Hatch hopes getting a look at a variety of competition will help his team continue to build on its fast start.
"Playing teams you normally don't get to play against, it absolutely helps," he said. "You get to see different styles and prepare yourself for what you may see down the road."