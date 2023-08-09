Hundreds of pieces of glass were used to create different colors and shapes to incorporate the pieces into the gardens of the Quad City Botanical Center.

It took hundreds of hours, three guys and a few months to create the different pieces. Globes that are blue, red, or yellow with different flecks of color on the inside of them can be seen floating in the two different ponds and multiple colors of glass adorned the outside garden beds with most of them sticking up from the garden. The different glass pieces were hidden behind flowers, bushes and other plants, making it seem the glass has always been apart of the flower beds.

A big, blue glass chandlier hung above the indoor pond, making it the focal point of the Tropical Sun Garden located in the atrium.

Joel Ryser, Hot Glass founder and executive director, said he was challenged to get a little more creative with what he can do with pieces of glass.

"I'm standing in our studio, with all this garden art sitting there," Ryser said. "So, I get a hold of Ryan and it just snowballed from there."

Executive Director of the Botanical Center Ryan Wille said that Ryser reached out to him about six months ago, saying he was interested in offering his artwork to the garden. Later that week, Ryser came over and walked the grounds with the hortilculture department and made plans for what they wanted to accomplish.

The Quad City Botanical Center, Hot Glass and other city officials unveiled the new exhibit Wednesday, Aug. 9. The Garden Glass exhibit features over 350 individual pieces of glass, combined for display in to five garden beds and two ponds. The glass is designed, handmade, and installed into the garden landscape by Ryser and his two sons.

"We anticipate that during this time here over the next couple of years, (the exhibit) will attract thousands of visitors from not only the Quad-Cities but the surrounding region," Wille said. "We think it's a huge win for everybody in the Quad-City community."

A majority of the glass art has been installed outdoors, with blue chandiler glass as the feature piece in the tropical Sun Garden. The exhibit incorporates shapes, colors, patterns, and movements that compliment and amplify the gardens. Pieces were made with the botanical center's landscape as inspiration.

It took 100 hours to create the feature piece in the atrium, Ryser said. How long a glass piece takes comes down to the size of it.

"You can't get enough glass," Ryser said. "It just lifts your spirit when go out there and you see something like this."

Mayor Mike Thoms said it wouldn't be possible without the ongoing collaboration of different entities around the Quad-Cities. Whether the collaboration is happening between private and public entities or nonprofit entities, it benefits everybody in a variety of ways, Thoms said.

The exhibit opens to the public Thursday, Aug. 10th.

Hot Glass is located in Davenport, Iowa, and is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the instruction, presentation, interpretation, collection, documentation, and preservation of the contemporary glass art movement.

A feature piece handmade and designed by local artists at Hot Glass, Davenport, IA, is located in the atrium at the Quad City Botanical Center. The Glass Garden exhibit was unveiled Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Founder and Executive Director of Hot Glass Joel Rsyer speaks at the unveiling of the Garden Glass exhibit Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island, IL. Hot Glass is located in Davenport, IA. The Quad City Botanical Center, Hot Glass, and Rock Island city officials held a ribbon cutting to unveil the new garden glass exhibit on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Hot Glass is located in Davenport, IA.