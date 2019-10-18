Tonight: 7:45 p.m. at Augustana's Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island. Twitter: @sbatt79
GameNight: The Pioneers are just one game out of the Big 6 lead, but still in need of one more win to get into the IHSA playoffs. ... Alleman has completed 42 passes this season with an average of 19.2 yards per reception. ... Silver Streaks RB Dillon McBride ran for 320 yards in the team's first six games and 168 last week. ... After scoring 23 points in an 0-3 start to the season, Alleman is averaging 28.8 points per game in their four-game winning streak.