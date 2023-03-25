Tags
A former DeWitt high school teacher faces multiple charges and is accused of having sex with a minor student in his school office.
The woman accused of bilking more than $37,000 by using a fake cancer diagnosis filed for the return of money she claims is hers.
A Bettendorf man is accused of groping and kissing a woman after knocking on her door and asking for a hug.
A run of so-called "swatting" incidents in Iowa on Tuesday morning are bringing out police and anxious parents.
Country Style Ice Cream is making a move in Bettendorf.
