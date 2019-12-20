You are the owner of this article.
Gabbi Lopez, sr., Moline
  Updated
State qualifier (36th in 100 butterfly); sectional champion in 100 fly and runner-up in 200 IM, 200 free relay, 400 free relay; Big 6 champ in 200 IM, 100 fly, 200 free relay, 400 free relay.

